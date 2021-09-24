Bio Plastic Packaging Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont

“
The report titled Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio Plastic Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio Plastic Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio Plastic Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Futamura, Taghleef Industries, BIOTEC, Jinhui Zhaolong, API, Agrana Starke, Danimer Scientific, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, Kaneka, Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester, Mitsubishi Chemical, FKuR Kunststoff, BIO-FED, Biome Bioplastics, GRABIO, CARBIOLICE
Market Segmentation by Product:
Starch Blends
PLA
PBAT
Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
The Bio Plastic Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio Plastic Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio Plastic Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio Plastic Packaging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio Plastic Packaging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio Plastic Packaging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio Plastic Packaging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio Plastic Packaging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio Plastic Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Starch Blends
1.2.3 PLA
1.2.4 PBAT
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Flexible Packaging
1.3.3 Rigid Packaging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Production
2.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Plastic Packaging Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Bio Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Bio Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio Plastic Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 NatureWorks
12.1.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.1.2 NatureWorks Overview
12.1.3 NatureWorks Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NatureWorks Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.1.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Overview
12.2.3 BASF Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.2.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.3 Novamont
12.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information
12.3.2 Novamont Overview
12.3.3 Novamont Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Novamont Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.3.5 Novamont Recent Developments
12.4 Futamura
12.4.1 Futamura Corporation Information
12.4.2 Futamura Overview
12.4.3 Futamura Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Futamura Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.4.5 Futamura Recent Developments
12.5 Taghleef Industries
12.5.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information
12.5.2 Taghleef Industries Overview
12.5.3 Taghleef Industries Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Taghleef Industries Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Developments
12.6 BIOTEC
12.6.1 BIOTEC Corporation Information
12.6.2 BIOTEC Overview
12.6.3 BIOTEC Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BIOTEC Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.6.5 BIOTEC Recent Developments
12.7 Jinhui Zhaolong
12.7.1 Jinhui Zhaolong Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jinhui Zhaolong Overview
12.7.3 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jinhui Zhaolong Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.7.5 Jinhui Zhaolong Recent Developments
12.8 API
12.8.1 API Corporation Information
12.8.2 API Overview
12.8.3 API Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 API Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.8.5 API Recent Developments
12.9 Agrana Starke
12.9.1 Agrana Starke Corporation Information
12.9.2 Agrana Starke Overview
12.9.3 Agrana Starke Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Agrana Starke Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.9.5 Agrana Starke Recent Developments
12.10 Danimer Scientific
12.10.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information
12.10.2 Danimer Scientific Overview
12.10.3 Danimer Scientific Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Danimer Scientific Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.10.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments
12.11 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
12.11.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information
12.11.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Overview
12.11.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.11.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Developments
12.12 Kaneka
12.12.1 Kaneka Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kaneka Overview
12.12.3 Kaneka Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kaneka Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.12.5 Kaneka Recent Developments
12.13 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester
12.13.1 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Corporation Information
12.13.2 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Overview
12.13.3 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.13.5 Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester Recent Developments
12.14 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.14.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview
12.14.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments
12.15 FKuR Kunststoff
12.15.1 FKuR Kunststoff Corporation Information
12.15.2 FKuR Kunststoff Overview
12.15.3 FKuR Kunststoff Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 FKuR Kunststoff Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.15.5 FKuR Kunststoff Recent Developments
12.16 BIO-FED
12.16.1 BIO-FED Corporation Information
12.16.2 BIO-FED Overview
12.16.3 BIO-FED Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 BIO-FED Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.16.5 BIO-FED Recent Developments
12.17 Biome Bioplastics
12.17.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information
12.17.2 Biome Bioplastics Overview
12.17.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.17.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments
12.18 GRABIO
12.18.1 GRABIO Corporation Information
12.18.2 GRABIO Overview
12.18.3 GRABIO Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 GRABIO Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.18.5 GRABIO Recent Developments
12.19 CARBIOLICE
12.19.1 CARBIOLICE Corporation Information
12.19.2 CARBIOLICE Overview
12.19.3 CARBIOLICE Bio Plastic Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 CARBIOLICE Bio Plastic Packaging Product Description
12.19.5 CARBIOLICE Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Bio Plastic Packaging Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Bio Plastic Packaging Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Bio Plastic Packaging Production Mode & Process
13.4 Bio Plastic Packaging Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Bio Plastic Packaging Sales Channels
13.4.2 Bio Plastic Packaging Distributors
13.5 Bio Plastic Packaging Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Bio Plastic Packaging Industry Trends
14.2 Bio Plastic Packaging Market Drivers
14.3 Bio Plastic Packaging Market Challenges
14.4 Bio Plastic Packaging Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Bio Plastic Packaging Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”