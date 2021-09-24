Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group

“

The report titled Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd., Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd., Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO), JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Casing

Tubing

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Casing

1.2.3 Tubing

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production

2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

2.9 Mid East & Africa

2.10 South Korea

2.11 Australia

3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Tenaris

12.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tenaris Overview

12.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.1.5 Tenaris Recent Developments

12.2 Vallourec

12.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vallourec Overview

12.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.2.5 Vallourec Recent Developments

12.3 TMK Group

12.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 TMK Group Overview

12.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.3.5 TMK Group Recent Developments

12.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

12.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments

12.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

12.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Overview

12.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.5.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Recent Developments

12.6 ArcelorMittal

12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.6.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.7 SANDVIK

12.7.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information

12.7.2 SANDVIK Overview

12.7.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.7.5 SANDVIK Recent Developments

12.8 Zekelman Industries

12.8.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zekelman Industries Overview

12.8.3 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.8.5 Zekelman Industries Recent Developments

12.9 SB international Inc

12.9.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 SB international Inc Overview

12.9.3 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.9.5 SB international Inc Recent Developments

12.10 Continental Alloys and Services

12.10.1 Continental Alloys and Services Corporation Information

12.10.2 Continental Alloys and Services Overview

12.10.3 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.10.5 Continental Alloys and Services Recent Developments

12.11 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

12.11.1 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.11.3 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.11.5 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

12.12.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

12.13.1 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.13.3 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.13.5 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

12.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

12.14.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Overview

12.14.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.14.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Recent Developments

12.15 JFE

12.15.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.15.2 JFE Overview

12.15.3 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.15.5 JFE Recent Developments

12.16 Interpipe

12.16.1 Interpipe Corporation Information

12.16.2 Interpipe Overview

12.16.3 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.16.5 Interpipe Recent Developments

12.17 Voestalpine

12.17.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.17.2 Voestalpine Overview

12.17.3 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.17.5 Voestalpine Recent Developments

12.18 Evraz

12.18.1 Evraz Corporation Information

12.18.2 Evraz Overview

12.18.3 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.18.5 Evraz Recent Developments

12.19 JESCO

12.19.1 JESCO Corporation Information

12.19.2 JESCO Overview

12.19.3 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.19.5 JESCO Recent Developments

12.20 Jindal Saw

12.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jindal Saw Overview

12.20.3 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.20.5 Jindal Saw Recent Developments

12.21 Maharashtra

12.21.1 Maharashtra Corporation Information

12.21.2 Maharashtra Overview

12.21.3 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.21.5 Maharashtra Recent Developments

12.22 SeAH Steel

12.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporation Information

12.22.2 SeAH Steel Overview

12.22.3 SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SeAH Steel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.22.5 SeAH Steel Recent Developments

12.23 Nexteel

12.23.1 Nexteel Corporation Information

12.23.2 Nexteel Overview

12.23.3 Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Nexteel Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.23.5 Nexteel Recent Developments

12.24 Hyundai Hysco

12.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Overview

12.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Description

12.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Distributors

13.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Trends

14.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Drivers

14.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Challenges

14.4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”