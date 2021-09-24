EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Dow, Hanwha Total, ExxonMobil

“
The report titled Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EVA Copolymer Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EVA Copolymer Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EVA Copolymer Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Dow, Hanwha Total, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation, USI, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, BASF-YPC, Westlake, Sipchem, Braskem, Celanese, TPI Polene, LG Chem, Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd, ShengHong Group, Arkema, Repsol, Levima, Sumitomo Chem, LyondellBasell, The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Versalis (Eni), Lotte Chem, Tosoh
Market Segmentation by Product:
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%
Market Segmentation by Application:
Foaming Materials
Films
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
The EVA Copolymer Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EVA Copolymer Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EVA Copolymer Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the EVA Copolymer Resin market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EVA Copolymer Resin industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global EVA Copolymer Resin market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global EVA Copolymer Resin market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EVA Copolymer Resin market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%
1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ≥18%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Foaming Materials
1.3.3 Films
1.3.4 Adhesive and Coating
1.3.5 Molding Plastics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production
2.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Middle East
2.10 Southeast Asia
2.11 Taiwan
3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EVA Copolymer Resin Sales in 2020
4.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price by Type
5.3.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price by Application
6.3.1 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global EVA Copolymer Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa EVA Copolymer Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Dow
12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Overview
12.1.3 Dow EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Dow EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.1.5 Dow Recent Developments
12.2 Hanwha Total
12.2.1 Hanwha Total Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hanwha Total Overview
12.2.3 Hanwha Total EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Hanwha Total EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.2.5 Hanwha Total Recent Developments
12.3 ExxonMobil
12.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information
12.3.2 ExxonMobil Overview
12.3.3 ExxonMobil EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ExxonMobil EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments
12.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation
12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview
12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments
12.5 USI
12.5.1 USI Corporation Information
12.5.2 USI Overview
12.5.3 USI EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 USI EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.5.5 USI Recent Developments
12.6 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
12.6.1 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Overview
12.6.3 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.6.5 Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Recent Developments
12.7 BASF-YPC
12.7.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information
12.7.2 BASF-YPC Overview
12.7.3 BASF-YPC EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BASF-YPC EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.7.5 BASF-YPC Recent Developments
12.8 Westlake
12.8.1 Westlake Corporation Information
12.8.2 Westlake Overview
12.8.3 Westlake EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Westlake EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.8.5 Westlake Recent Developments
12.9 Sipchem
12.9.1 Sipchem Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sipchem Overview
12.9.3 Sipchem EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sipchem EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.9.5 Sipchem Recent Developments
12.10 Braskem
12.10.1 Braskem Corporation Information
12.10.2 Braskem Overview
12.10.3 Braskem EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Braskem EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.10.5 Braskem Recent Developments
12.11 Celanese
12.11.1 Celanese Corporation Information
12.11.2 Celanese Overview
12.11.3 Celanese EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Celanese EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.11.5 Celanese Recent Developments
12.12 TPI Polene
12.12.1 TPI Polene Corporation Information
12.12.2 TPI Polene Overview
12.12.3 TPI Polene EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 TPI Polene EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.12.5 TPI Polene Recent Developments
12.13 LG Chem
12.13.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.13.2 LG Chem Overview
12.13.3 LG Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 LG Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.13.5 LG Chem Recent Developments
12.14 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd
12.14.1 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd Overview
12.14.3 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.14.5 Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd Recent Developments
12.15 ShengHong Group
12.15.1 ShengHong Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 ShengHong Group Overview
12.15.3 ShengHong Group EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ShengHong Group EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.15.5 ShengHong Group Recent Developments
12.16 Arkema
12.16.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.16.2 Arkema Overview
12.16.3 Arkema EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Arkema EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.16.5 Arkema Recent Developments
12.17 Repsol
12.17.1 Repsol Corporation Information
12.17.2 Repsol Overview
12.17.3 Repsol EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Repsol EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.17.5 Repsol Recent Developments
12.18 Levima
12.18.1 Levima Corporation Information
12.18.2 Levima Overview
12.18.3 Levima EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Levima EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.18.5 Levima Recent Developments
12.19 Sumitomo Chem
12.19.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information
12.19.2 Sumitomo Chem Overview
12.19.3 Sumitomo Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Sumitomo Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.19.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Developments
12.20 LyondellBasell
12.20.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
12.20.2 LyondellBasell Overview
12.20.3 LyondellBasell EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 LyondellBasell EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.20.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments
12.21 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd
12.21.1 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd Corporation Information
12.21.2 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd Overview
12.21.3 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.21.5 The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd Recent Developments
12.22 Versalis (Eni)
12.22.1 Versalis (Eni) Corporation Information
12.22.2 Versalis (Eni) Overview
12.22.3 Versalis (Eni) EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Versalis (Eni) EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.22.5 Versalis (Eni) Recent Developments
12.23 Lotte Chem
12.23.1 Lotte Chem Corporation Information
12.23.2 Lotte Chem Overview
12.23.3 Lotte Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Lotte Chem EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.23.5 Lotte Chem Recent Developments
12.24 Tosoh
12.24.1 Tosoh Corporation Information
12.24.2 Tosoh Overview
12.24.3 Tosoh EVA Copolymer Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Tosoh EVA Copolymer Resin Product Description
12.24.5 Tosoh Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 EVA Copolymer Resin Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 EVA Copolymer Resin Production Mode & Process
13.4 EVA Copolymer Resin Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Sales Channels
13.4.2 EVA Copolymer Resin Distributors
13.5 EVA Copolymer Resin Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 EVA Copolymer Resin Industry Trends
14.2 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Drivers
14.3 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Challenges
14.4 EVA Copolymer Resin Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global EVA Copolymer Resin Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
