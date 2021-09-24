Wireless Router Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Wireless Router Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Wireless Router market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

802.11b is expected to register a Significant Growth

When compared to 802.11a standards, a major competitor to 802.11b at the time of deployment, there are several drawbacks identified in 802.11b routers. Firstly, it is slower and can cause high interference at the location of implementation as it operates in 2.4 GHz range, like most of the home appliances.

This was a tremendous competitive advantage to the deployment of 802.11a routers for commercial purposes, as they operate in the less crowded 5 GHz frequency band, making it less prone to interference. Secondly, unlike many modern standards, like 802.11g/n/ac, 802.11b is not interoperable with 802.11a, which adds to the list of factors that hindered the growth of 802.11b routers.

As of current market scenario, no wireless routers are being manufactured that adhere only to 802.11b standards. They mostly come in combinations with routers that support other standards as well, and are confined to usage in some research and industrial applications only. With further penetration of the internet into rural areas, especially in developing countries, and new amendments in the 802.11 standards, 802.11b is expected to go obsolete over the forecast period.

The is Expected to Hold Major Share

Globally, the is one of the most mature markets for the fixed broadband internet connections. By 2017, it was estimated that nearly 95.84 million people had fixed broadband connections. Furthermore, it was estimated that nearly 85.63% of the population has access to networks capable of speeds of 100 Mbps, depicting the need for high band of routers (as of 2017).

The presence of major technological giants, such as Cisco, D-Link, and TP-Link, coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the country, aided the market for wireless routers. Moreover, the fixed broadband market is mature and is nearing saturation, with more than three out of every four US households anticipated to have a fixed broadband connection by the forecast period.

Consumer demand for fixed broadband access is expected to record sluggish growth. However, owing to the impact of mobile broadband services, it was estimated that more than 3.3 million fixed broadband subscriptions will be added, over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of smart homes, with 30 million US households, is also favoring the conditions for wireless routers.

Market Overview:

The Wireless Router Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Increasing consumer demand for web-enabled devices and growth in the IP traffic are the fundamental market drivers. Moreover, the increasing need for faster internet connectivity among consumers, which has deteriorated because of the rise in the number of devices being connected to the device, is spurring the demand for wireless routers with effective connectivity.

Internet traffic worldwide is growing rapidly, driven by more than 600 million new internet users, increasing Wi-Fi expansion, and demand for video services. With the rise in internet traffic and devices, the average fixed broadband speed, as well as average internet user will grow exponentially. Average fixed broadband speed is likely to grow from 5.1 Mbps in 2015 to 12.9 Mbps in 2020. This demands the use of wireless routers with enhanced bandwidths and internet speeds.

The growing trend of internet-enabled devices and rising need of internet connectivity are some of the major factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the internet of things market positively, globally. Moreover, the importance of internet of things (IoT) is growing in industries and government organizations, owing to the rising need for remote monitoring systems and internet-enabled devices.

These devices and systems are enabled to operate efficiently and served better to their consumers. Likewise, consumers are creating a huge pressure to increase the consumption of internet of things on industries, by adopting smart devices to reduce the time for various processes of buying, shopping, etc.

In mobile broadband, there is a data-only SIM plan bundled with a 4G Wi-Fi modem. The modem handles the connection to the network the exact same way a mobile phone does. The performance is similar to that with mobile broadband plans on a laptop or a tablet. Moreover, it’s portable. One can take its dongle, Wi-Fi hotspot, mi-fi, or phone anywhere while traveling, moving home, streaming music in the car, or popping to a local café to do some work. On the other hand, fixed broadband is fixed and can only be used at home.

