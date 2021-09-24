Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245405

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.

– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.

– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.

– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.

– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.

– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The blockchain-as-a-service market is expected to register a CAGR of over 15.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market, in December 2017, many new users have gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a rapid rise of blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The bitcoin blockchain market has witnessed a steep rise over the past few years.

– Blockchain is often called the technology of trust, as they do not have a single point of failure and cannot be changed from a single computer. Furthermore, blockchain allows for the use of tools, like “smart contracts,” which may potentially automate manual processes, from compliance and claims processing, to distributing the contents of a will. These are some of the desirable features, which are encouraging the BFSI industry to leverage blockchain.

– Blockchain requires huge investment when it comes to setting up infrastructure and maintaining it. It is much more resource intensive, as compared to traditional databases. It also consumes a huge amount of energy and requires huge bandwidth, which the developing countries are struggling for. Key Manufacturers Like

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Stratis

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Blockstream Inc.