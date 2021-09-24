Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis and Forecast

“Blockchain-as-a-Service Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Blockchain-as-a-Service market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
BFSI is Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share
– Blockchain-as-a-service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry, as banks and financial service companies are among the most heavily invested enterprises exploring blockchain technology.
– This is due to the many, highly valuable decentralized applications of this technology, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas, such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance.
– However, it is still in the nascent stage in the market, owing to which the banks and financial institutions are exploring the viable possibilities of this technology, and investing into the same, which is likely to boost the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– After May 2018, the Chinese government has been promoting the adoption of blockchain technology, due to its multiple advantages. Majority of mining operations take place in China.
– A leading global ICT (information and communications technology) solutions provider, Huawei, announced the launch of its hyperledger-based blockchain service in April 2018, in China, to enable companies to develop smart contracts on top of a distributed ledger network for several use-case scenarios.
– Moreover, in Thailand, the government positively accepted cryptocurrency projects. Thai regulators established cryptocurrency licenses in 2018, to enable exchanges and ICOs. Clear and specific guidelines have been drawn for foreign blockchain businesses.
– Furthermore, the South Korean government also spent USD 880 million on blockchain development for 2019. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Blockchain-as-a-Service market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Blockchain-as-a-Service market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Blockchain-as-a-Service market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Blockchain-as-a-Service market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Blockchain-as-a-Service ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Blockchain-as-a-Service market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Blockchain-as-a-Service space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Blockchain-as-a-Service market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Blockchain-as-a-Service market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Blockchain-as-a-Service market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Blockchain-as-a-Service market trends that influence the global Blockchain-as-a-Service market
Detailed TOC of Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Blockchain Technology is Helping to Expand the Market
4.3.2 Need for Security in Transactions is Driving the Blockchain’s Growth
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Volatility of Network Speed and Cost Involved Can be a Restraining Factor
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End-user Vertical
5.1.1 BFSI
5.1.2 Healthcare
5.1.3 IT and Telecom
5.1.4 Energy and Utilities
5.1.5 Retail
5.1.6 Manufacturing
5.1.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Egypt
5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
6.1.3 IBM Corporation
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Stratis
6.1.6 Amazon Web Services
6.1.7 Oracle Corporation
6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Blockstream Inc.
6.1.10 PayStand Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
