Data Center Services Market 2021, Share, Growth, Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2024, Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value

Key Market Trends:
Key Market Trends:
Cloud and Hosting is Expected to Capture a Major Share in the Data Center Services Market
– Currently, with fresh data being generated at a fast pace over time, the intelligence from data becomes even harder to capture in a timely manner. New digital landscapes, such as smart cities and intelligent buildings, are offering more data readily available.
– Moreover, public cloud is increasing because of lower costs and low maintenance associated with it. The data can be accessed at any time and on any device. This is helping small- and medium-sized businesses to grow tightly, controlling their costs by paying for the infrastructure only based on their needs.
– Owing to the aforementioned factors, the data center services market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it is likely to boost the growth of public cloud-based data centers. The IT industry dominates the Indian market, as the largest private sector employer in the country, where data centers are widely used, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– The Government of has extended tax holidays to the IT sector for software technology parks of (STPI) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Furthermore, is providing procedural ease and single window clearance for setting up facilities. The government of is setting up a USD 745.82 million fund for realizing the potential sectors.
– Moreover, China has also witnessed a rise in its hyper-scale platforms, owing to which providing data center services for Chinese hyper-scale platforms has become necessary.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the Report:
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Data Center Services market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Data Center Services market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Data Center Services ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Data Center Services market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Data Center Services space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Data Center Services market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Data Center Services Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Data Center Services Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Data Center Services market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Data Center Services market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Data Center Services market trends that influence the global Data Center Services market
Detailed TOC of Data Center Services Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increase in the Expenditure on Data Center Technology
4.3.2 Rising Data Center Complexities Due to Scalability
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Growing Demand for Managed Services
4.4.2 Concerns Relating to Data Privacy
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Service
5.1.1 Infrastructure
5.1.2 Cloud and Hosting
5.1.3 Networks
5.1.4 Consulting
5.1.5 Virtualization
5.1.6 Other Types of Services
5.2 By Data Center Type
5.2.1 Tier 1
5.2.2 Tier 2
5.2.3 Tier 3
5.2.4 Tier 4
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Healthcare
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 IT and Telecom
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 By Deployment Mode
5.4.1 On-premise
5.4.2 Cloud
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin
5.5.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Company Profiles
6.1 Fujitsu Ltd
6.2 Reliance Group
6.3 Capgemini SE
6.4 HCL Technologies Limited
6.5 Nokia Corporation
6.6 Sify Technologies Limited
6.7 IBM Corporation
6.8 Cisco Systems Inc
6.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
6.10 Hitachi Ltd
6.11 Equinix Inc.
6.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.13 Schneider Electric SE
6.14 Vertiv Co.
6.15 NTT Communications
6.16 Larsen & Toubro Infotech
6.17 Telefónica SA
6.18 Nlyte Software
6.19 Lenovo Group Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
