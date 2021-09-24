Managed Infrastructure Services Market Worldwide 2021: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Managed Infrastructure Services market” and its expanding nature. The Managed Infrastructure Services market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Managed Infrastructure Services market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Managed Infrastructure Services market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Managed Infrastructure Services market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth

– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.

– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.

– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.

The to Account for a Significant Demand

– The is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.

– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms

4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services

5.2.2 Servers

5.2.3 Inventory

5.2.4 Other Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 HP Development Company LP

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Dell Inc.

6.1.8 TCS Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company

6.1.10 Canon Inc.

6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA

6.1.12 AT&T Inc.

6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.

6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG

6.1.16 Xerox Corporation

6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd

6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.

6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

