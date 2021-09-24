Freight Transport Management Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

“Freight Transport Management Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Freight Transport Management market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Rail Freight to Account for a Significant Demand for Freight Management Solutions

– The rail freight transportation has had advantages over other modes in the areas of environmental performance, land use, energy consumption, and safety. Therefore, with the increased preference, the rail logistics environment has got complex and difficult to navigate, and companies need both rail cargo industry experience and information technology systems to manage them.

– This has resulted in the advent of a wide range of rail freight transportation management solutions, specifically designed for small freight trains, intermodal lines, and private factory rails that are challenged by the increasing operational complexity and a growing need to automate and/or streamline processes. The companies, such as DXC Technology and Goal Systems are inclining their product portfolio according to these needs.

– Moreover, the higher demand for rail freight transports will be the primary growth enabler for the market, specifically in the OECD countries. Owing to this, the rail freight transport management solutions are expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period.

North is Expected to Hold a Major Share in Market

– The is estimated to make a major contribution in the region. The share is attributed to the rise in the retail sector due to many firms moving toward the online channel. With an advancement of technology in IT and cloud computing sector, the is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

– With globalization, owing to the growing digitalization and increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) by various industries, the North n freight transport management solution market picked up momentum, especially in the United States. The road freight transportation market in North is one of the matured markets in the world.

– Almost 70% of the freight movement (in tonnage) in the is done by trucks and is expected to increase by 45% by 2040, requiring additional highways, railroads, ports, and pipelines and improvements to multi-modal connections that move freight efficiently, according to the US Department of Transportation.

– With an advancement of technology in the IT and cloud computing sector, the is continuously growing in the freight transport business.

Market Overview:

The freight transport management market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Intermodal transportation is an emerging trend in the market which uses more than one mode of transportation. Due to globalization, companies are trading at the international level which requires safer, more flexible, and high capacity transportation options.

– Improved operational efficiency in the movement of freight is a critical aspect of any country’s economy. The demand for goods and services is increasing, with the increase in population and globalization. To overcome various environmental concerns and security aspects of their operations, many shipping companies are opting for freight transport management solutions.

– Technological advancements have led to innovative ways of conceptualizing the process along with the development of new efficiencies. In the rising sectors, the emergence of information networks with quick contacts and transaction times along with more reliable shipments is projected to drive the freight transport market growth.

