LiDAR Market 2021: Size, Overview, Demand, Growth & Forecast 2024 and Worldwide Analysis

LiDAR market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Ground – based LiDAR is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate
– The ground-based lidar systems are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the key factors, such as low cost and increasing applications in SUV. Ground lidar possesses an exceptional ability to produce 3D images of land at coastal and other areas and ground movements, such as landslides, and it can be analyzed and measured by satellite imagery.
– Ground-based lidar is commonly used to scan outcrop consisting of near-vertical cliffs and rocky slopes along canyon walls and hillsides. The first step in the acquisition process is to set up the scanner, aim at the outcrop, and define a scanning window and a scanning resolution.
– Furthermore, EERI (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute), who partnered with GEER (Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance), can utilize ground-based lidar to collect damage morphology data at speeds, accuracies, and range that was previously unimaginable in the earthquake. Therefore, earth observation may significantly stimulate the market growth.
North is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market
– North is dominating the lidar market, owing to the rising demand for 3D imaging technology in the US and Canada. Additionally, the increased adoption of lidar in government agencies is further expected to fuel the market growth.
– The increasing investments of business giants in North , such as General Motors, Google Inc., and Apple Inc., toward ADAS and driverless cars are providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost lidar systems.
– In addition, major companies in the market, such as Trimble, Faro, and Velodyne are based in the United States, which is another major factor for the large share of the North n market.
– Furthermore, the US defense industry has increased its military and defense spending, which has created opportunities for lidar to proliferate into the industry. Key players profiled include Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Faro Technology, Geodigital, Trimble Navigation Limited, Leica Geosystems, etc.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
LiDAR market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the LiDAR market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the LiDAR market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of LiDAR market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries LiDAR market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of LiDAR ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of LiDAR market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in LiDAR space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the LiDAR market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global LiDAR Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of LiDAR Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the LiDAR market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the LiDAR market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and LiDAR market trends that influence the global LiDAR market
Detailed TOC of LiDAR Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Fast Paced Developments Due to Increasing Application of Drones
4.3.2 Adoption in Government Sector Applications
4.3.3 Increased Adoption of Lidar in the Automotive Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Systems and Integrated Components
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Aerial LiDAR
5.1.2 Ground-based LiDAR
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Global Positioning System
5.2.2 Laser Scanner
5.2.3 Inertial Measurement Unit
5.2.4 Other Components
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Engineering
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sick AG
6.1.2 Teledyne Optech
6.1.3 Velodyne LiDAR
6.1.4 Quanergy Systems Inc.
6.1.5 Quantum Spatial Inc.
6.1.6 3D Laser Mapping Ltd
6.1.7 Faro Technology Inc.
6.1.8 Leica Geoystems AG
6.1.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
6.1.10 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd
6.1.12 Denso Corporation
6.1.13 Innoviz Technologies Ltd
6.1.14 Neptec Technologies Corp.
6.1.15 Phantom Intelligence Inc.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
