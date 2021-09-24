Electromedical Devices Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

The increasing R&D investments by key players for advanced electromedical devices is expected to facilitate the growth of the global electromedical devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Electromedical Devices Market”, Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Dental, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic), Device Type (Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Assistive Devices, Surgical Devices), End Users (Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025” The surge in FDA approvals for new electromedical devices is likely to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

According to the report, the rising Food and Drug Administration approvals are predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved an estimated 106 new electromedical devices as compared to 99 in 2017. These approvals include class I, class II and class III electromedical devices. Furthermore, the increasing focus of market players to offer highly customer-centric products is one of the key factors contributing to the electromedical devices market revenue. In addition, the launch of Watchman left atrial appendage closure device by Boston scientific corporation is expected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation developed Watchman left atrial appendage closure device, which has the potential of reducing the risk of stroke in non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) patients.

The report offers valuable insights into all the prevailing trends of the size electromedical devices market size. It shares a complete summary of all the segments and provides analytical data on the various aspects of the market. It is designed after extensive research followed by comprehensive analysis to support companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It also provides a crystal clear picture of the market size. Besides, the report involves the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Leading Players operating in the Electromedical Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Baxter

BD

Cardinal Health

3M Smith & Nephew

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Abbott

Stryker and others.

Strategic Collaboration Between GE Healthcare and Avalon GloboCare to Spur Growth Opportunities

Avalon GloboCare Corp, a leading clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare. The strategic partnership is predicted to boost the Avalon’s standardization and bio-production for clinical-grade Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cells. The partnership is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years due to the high production of immune-effector cells for cellular immunotherapy, as well as exosomes/extracellular vesicles (EV) based on regenerative therapeutics. Furthermore, the launch of advanced carbon fiber racing wheelchair for rehabilitation patients is expected to enable healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, Invacare Corporation launched the Eliminator NRG Racing Wheelchair. It is the company’s fastest, lightest, stiffest, and most responsive ride available, which is designed especially for elite racers and rehabilitation patients. Invacare Corporation, one of the prominent players in the medical equipment market, launched an advanced carbon fiber racing wheelchair for rehabilitation patients.

Developed Healthcare Infrastructure Will Enable Growth in North America

Geographically, the global electromedical devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the electromedical devices market share during the forecast period owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure. Higher per capita healthcare expenditure, followed by higher accessibility for electromedical devices is projected to augment the growth of the market in North America. Europe is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of electromedical devices and the rising emphasis on early detection of diseases. Moreover, rapidly developing home healthcare infrastructure, especially in European nations, is projected to create growth opportunities for the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing awareness about electromedical devices due to its benefits. In addition, the growing purchasing power of patients in emerging nations is expected to boost the electromedical devices market trends in the region.

Segmentation of the Global Electromedical Devices Market :

By Application

Dental

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

By Device Type

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Patient Assistive Devices

Surgical Devices

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

