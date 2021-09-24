Air Spring Market to See Stunning Growth | Continental, ThyssenKrupp, Hitachi

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Air Spring Market Insights, Forecast to 2026″ provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Air Spring Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.

Continental AG (Germany), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Wabco Holding Inc. (Belgium), Hendrickson International Corporation (United States), Dunlop Systems and Components (United Kingdom), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC. (United States), ACCUAIR SUSPENSION (United States), Mando Corp. (South Korea), BWI Group. (China), Vibracoustic (Germany), Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd (India), VB-Airsuspension (Netherland), Arnott Inc. (United States)

Market Overview of Air Spring

Air springs are the spring which is made up of rubber bags filled with air and these springs work as the suspension in heavy duty vehicle and are way better than conventional suspension systems which were leaf of coil suspension as they were costly, heavy weight, less in comfort view and many more.

Air Springs are being chosen for suspension of heavy weight carrying vehicle like tucks, trolley, containers and others. Extensive elastic range of air spring are being noticed by manufacturers and users as air inside the bags can be filled or removed with the adjustable knob according to the user need.

Advancement in technology of suspension system with design optimization of air spring and demand of customization is thriving the Global Air spring Market promisingly towards the growth.

Market Trends

Emphasizing On Switchable Air Springs

Development of Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Systems



Drivers

Rising Demand for Enhanced Air Suspension Modules for the Safety of the Passenger and Vehicles

Increasing Demand of Air Suspension System to Reduce Vibration, Harshness, and Noise In Automotive





Challenges

Popularity of Leaf Spring Suspension for Heavy Vehicle Such As Trucks

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Air Springs for Performance Trucks and Luxurious Buses

Rising Sales of Automotive From Emerging Economies



The Air Spring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Convoluted Bellows, Rolling Lobe Bellows, Sleeve Bellows), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Technology (Non-Electronically Operated, Electronically Operated), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Coaches & Buses, Heavy Trucks)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

