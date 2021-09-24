Pipe Marking Tape Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Windmill Tapes, Brady, Premier Limpet

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics,” Pipe Marking Tape Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Key players in the global Pipe Marking Tape market include;

3M Company (United States),Brady Corporation (United States),Windmill Tapes Ltd (United Kingdom),Marking Services Inc. (United States),Caltech Adhesive Solutions (India),Premier Limpet Ltd (United Kingdom),Florida Marking Products, LLC (United States),Symbio Inc. (United States),ITO YOGYO (Japan),Tape Holding Co Inc. (United States)

Definition:

Over the past few decades, the global marking industry has witnessed substantial growth since some stringent labeling standards have been introduced across the globe. For instance; The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Standard for Pipe Identification is one of the widely used guidelines in determining pipe identification requirements. Globalization has raised the imports and exports of marking materials and respective machines worldwide. In addition to this, some of the major pipe marking manufacturers have shifted their manufacturing bases or strengthened their distribution channels to expand their presence globally. The pipe marking tapes are manufactured from quality raw materials such as foam, plastic, paper, and many other materials. This markings guide the use/application of the pipe and to identify the contents of the pipe using a set of standardized colors. The number of color codes has been generated by pipeline industry associations so that uniformity and simplified identification can be provided. For instance; ASME A13.1-2007 editorial notes indicate that “A13.1 is intended to establish a common system to assist in the identification of hazardous materials conveyed in piping systems.

The Pipe Marking Tape Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Plastic Tape, Paper Tape, Foam Tape, Other), Application (Pipeline, Drain Valve, Flange Joint, Other), End Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Household), Tape Width (Less than 60 mm, 61 mm â€“ 100 mm, 101 mm â€“ 150 mm, More than 151 mm)

Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Uniquely Manufactured Radium Tapes

Increasing Technological Advancements in Developing Pipe Making Tapes

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Pipeline Marking in Oil and Gas Industry

Upsurging Pipe Marking Mandates in Numerous Industry Verticals



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand due to Increasing Nomenclature Mandates

Minimized Threats of Accidents and Injuries caused by Chemical Contact, Explosion, and Burns

The Pipe Marking Tape industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and set a precedent growth trajectory for the Pipe Marking Tape market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Pipe Marking Tape industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pipe Marking Tape Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Pipe Marking Tape Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Pipe Marking Tape Market

The report highlights Pipe Marking Tape market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Pipe Marking Tape market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

