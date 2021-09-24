Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the back-end revenue cycle management market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cerner, Conifer Health Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson, Optum, Inc. and The SSI Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing importance of denials management and increasing patient volume is primarily driving the market growth. Process improvements provided by the back-end revenue cycle management in healthcare organizations is again boosting the market growth. In addition to this, declining reimbursement rates is further fuelling market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is likely to hamper the market growth. Whereas, the emergence of cloud-based solutions and artificial intelligence in health insurance is further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of back-end revenue cycle management.

Market Segmentation

The entire back-end revenue cycle management market has been sub-categorized into product & service and delivery mode. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product & Service

Software

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for back-end revenue cycle management market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

