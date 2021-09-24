Composite Decking Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Trex, AZEK, Fiberon

“

The report titled Global Composite Decking Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Decking market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Decking market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Decking market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Decking market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Decking report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Trex, AZEK, Fiberon, Oldcastle, Universal Forest Products, TAMKO, Barrette Outdoor Living, Cali Bamboo, Leadvision, LumbeRock

Market Segmentation by Product:

Recycled and New Plastic

Bamboo Fibers

Wood Fibers

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Composite Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Decking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Decking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Decking market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Decking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Decking market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Decking Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Recycled and New Plastic

1.2.3 Bamboo Fibers

1.2.4 Wood Fibers

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Composite Decking Production

2.1 Global Composite Decking Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Composite Decking Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Composite Decking Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Composite Decking Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Composite Decking Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Composite Decking Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Composite Decking Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Composite Decking Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Composite Decking Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Composite Decking Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Composite Decking Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Composite Decking Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Composite Decking Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Composite Decking Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composite Decking Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Composite Decking Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Composite Decking Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Composite Decking Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composite Decking Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Composite Decking Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Composite Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Composite Decking Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Composite Decking Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Composite Decking Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composite Decking Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Composite Decking Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Composite Decking Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Composite Decking Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Composite Decking Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composite Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Composite Decking Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Composite Decking Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Composite Decking Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Composite Decking Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Composite Decking Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Composite Decking Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Composite Decking Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Composite Decking Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Composite Decking Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Composite Decking Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Composite Decking Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Composite Decking Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Composite Decking Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Composite Decking Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Composite Decking Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Composite Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Composite Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Composite Decking Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Composite Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Composite Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Composite Decking Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Composite Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Composite Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Composite Decking Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Composite Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Composite Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Composite Decking Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Composite Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Composite Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Composite Decking Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Composite Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Composite Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Composite Decking Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Composite Decking Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Composite Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Composite Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Composite Decking Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Composite Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Composite Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Composite Decking Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Composite Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Composite Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Decking Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Trex

12.1.1 Trex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trex Overview

12.1.3 Trex Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Trex Composite Decking Product Description

12.1.5 Trex Recent Developments

12.2 AZEK

12.2.1 AZEK Corporation Information

12.2.2 AZEK Overview

12.2.3 AZEK Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AZEK Composite Decking Product Description

12.2.5 AZEK Recent Developments

12.3 Fiberon

12.3.1 Fiberon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Fiberon Overview

12.3.3 Fiberon Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Fiberon Composite Decking Product Description

12.3.5 Fiberon Recent Developments

12.4 Oldcastle

12.4.1 Oldcastle Corporation Information

12.4.2 Oldcastle Overview

12.4.3 Oldcastle Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Oldcastle Composite Decking Product Description

12.4.5 Oldcastle Recent Developments

12.5 Universal Forest Products

12.5.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 Universal Forest Products Overview

12.5.3 Universal Forest Products Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Universal Forest Products Composite Decking Product Description

12.5.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Developments

12.6 TAMKO

12.6.1 TAMKO Corporation Information

12.6.2 TAMKO Overview

12.6.3 TAMKO Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 TAMKO Composite Decking Product Description

12.6.5 TAMKO Recent Developments

12.7 Barrette Outdoor Living

12.7.1 Barrette Outdoor Living Corporation Information

12.7.2 Barrette Outdoor Living Overview

12.7.3 Barrette Outdoor Living Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Barrette Outdoor Living Composite Decking Product Description

12.7.5 Barrette Outdoor Living Recent Developments

12.8 Cali Bamboo

12.8.1 Cali Bamboo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cali Bamboo Overview

12.8.3 Cali Bamboo Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cali Bamboo Composite Decking Product Description

12.8.5 Cali Bamboo Recent Developments

12.9 Leadvision

12.9.1 Leadvision Corporation Information

12.9.2 Leadvision Overview

12.9.3 Leadvision Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Leadvision Composite Decking Product Description

12.9.5 Leadvision Recent Developments

12.10 LumbeRock

12.10.1 LumbeRock Corporation Information

12.10.2 LumbeRock Overview

12.10.3 LumbeRock Composite Decking Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LumbeRock Composite Decking Product Description

12.10.5 LumbeRock Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Composite Decking Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Composite Decking Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Composite Decking Production Mode & Process

13.4 Composite Decking Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Composite Decking Sales Channels

13.4.2 Composite Decking Distributors

13.5 Composite Decking Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Composite Decking Industry Trends

14.2 Composite Decking Market Drivers

14.3 Composite Decking Market Challenges

14.4 Composite Decking Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Composite Decking Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”