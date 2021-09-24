Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | BASF, DuPont, LAN XESS

“
The report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fiber Reinforced Composite report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fiber Reinforced Composite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
BASF, DuPont, LAN XESS, DSM, SABIC, Poly One, SOLVAY, RTP, Clanese, Innovation by Chemistry, LG, KINGFA, Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd, GENIUS, SILVER, GuoEn, Hexce
Market Segmentation by Product:
Thermoplastic Composites
Thermosetting Composite
Market Segmentation by Application:
Vehicles
Electronics
Aerospace
Consumables
Construction
Other
The Fiber Reinforced Composite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Fiber Reinforced Composite market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fiber Reinforced Composite industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fiber Reinforced Composite market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Thermoplastic Composites
1.2.3 Thermosetting Composite
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Vehicles
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Consumables
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Production
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Southeast Asia
2.10 India
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Reinforced Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Overview
12.1.3 BASF Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BASF Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.2 DuPont
12.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DuPont Overview
12.2.3 DuPont Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DuPont Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.2.5 DuPont Recent Developments
12.3 LAN XESS
12.3.1 LAN XESS Corporation Information
12.3.2 LAN XESS Overview
12.3.3 LAN XESS Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 LAN XESS Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.3.5 LAN XESS Recent Developments
12.4 DSM
12.4.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.4.2 DSM Overview
12.4.3 DSM Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DSM Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.4.5 DSM Recent Developments
12.5 SABIC
12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.5.2 SABIC Overview
12.5.3 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SABIC Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.5.5 SABIC Recent Developments
12.6 Poly One
12.6.1 Poly One Corporation Information
12.6.2 Poly One Overview
12.6.3 Poly One Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Poly One Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.6.5 Poly One Recent Developments
12.7 SOLVAY
12.7.1 SOLVAY Corporation Information
12.7.2 SOLVAY Overview
12.7.3 SOLVAY Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 SOLVAY Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.7.5 SOLVAY Recent Developments
12.8 RTP
12.8.1 RTP Corporation Information
12.8.2 RTP Overview
12.8.3 RTP Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 RTP Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.8.5 RTP Recent Developments
12.9 Clanese
12.9.1 Clanese Corporation Information
12.9.2 Clanese Overview
12.9.3 Clanese Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Clanese Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.9.5 Clanese Recent Developments
12.10 Innovation by Chemistry
12.10.1 Innovation by Chemistry Corporation Information
12.10.2 Innovation by Chemistry Overview
12.10.3 Innovation by Chemistry Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Innovation by Chemistry Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.10.5 Innovation by Chemistry Recent Developments
12.11 LG
12.11.1 LG Corporation Information
12.11.2 LG Overview
12.11.3 LG Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 LG Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.11.5 LG Recent Developments
12.12 KINGFA
12.12.1 KINGFA Corporation Information
12.12.2 KINGFA Overview
12.12.3 KINGFA Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KINGFA Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.12.5 KINGFA Recent Developments
12.13 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd
12.13.1 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
12.13.2 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd Overview
12.13.3 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.13.5 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd Recent Developments
12.14 GENIUS
12.14.1 GENIUS Corporation Information
12.14.2 GENIUS Overview
12.14.3 GENIUS Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 GENIUS Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.14.5 GENIUS Recent Developments
12.15 SILVER
12.15.1 SILVER Corporation Information
12.15.2 SILVER Overview
12.15.3 SILVER Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SILVER Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.15.5 SILVER Recent Developments
12.16 GuoEn
12.16.1 GuoEn Corporation Information
12.16.2 GuoEn Overview
12.16.3 GuoEn Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 GuoEn Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.16.5 GuoEn Recent Developments
12.17 Hexce
12.17.1 Hexce Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hexce Overview
12.17.3 Hexce Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Hexce Fiber Reinforced Composite Product Description
12.17.5 Hexce Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Fiber Reinforced Composite Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Fiber Reinforced Composite Production Mode & Process
13.4 Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Sales Channels
13.4.2 Fiber Reinforced Composite Distributors
13.5 Fiber Reinforced Composite Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Industry Trends
14.2 Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Drivers
14.3 Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Challenges
14.4 Fiber Reinforced Composite Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
