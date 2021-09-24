Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, HALLIBURTON

“

The report titled Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, HALLIBURTON, NOV, Varel InternationalVarel International, Drilformance, Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed Cutting Edge Drill

Cone Drill



Market Segmentation by Application:

Overland

Marine



The Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed Cutting Edge Drill

1.2.3 Cone Drill

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Overland

1.3.3 Marine

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production

2.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Schlumberger

12.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schlumberger Overview

12.1.3 Schlumberger Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schlumberger Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

12.2 Baker Hughes

12.2.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

12.2.2 Baker Hughes Overview

12.2.3 Baker Hughes Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Baker Hughes Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.2.5 Baker Hughes Recent Developments

12.3 HALLIBURTON

12.3.1 HALLIBURTON Corporation Information

12.3.2 HALLIBURTON Overview

12.3.3 HALLIBURTON Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 HALLIBURTON Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.3.5 HALLIBURTON Recent Developments

12.4 NOV

12.4.1 NOV Corporation Information

12.4.2 NOV Overview

12.4.3 NOV Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NOV Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.4.5 NOV Recent Developments

12.5 Varel InternationalVarel International

12.5.1 Varel InternationalVarel International Corporation Information

12.5.2 Varel InternationalVarel International Overview

12.5.3 Varel InternationalVarel International Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Varel InternationalVarel International Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.5.5 Varel InternationalVarel International Recent Developments

12.6 Drilformance

12.6.1 Drilformance Corporation Information

12.6.2 Drilformance Overview

12.6.3 Drilformance Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Drilformance Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.6.5 Drilformance Recent Developments

12.7 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation

12.7.1 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Product Description

12.7.5 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Production Mode & Process

13.4 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Sales Channels

13.4.2 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Distributors

13.5 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Industry Trends

14.2 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Drivers

14.3 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Challenges

14.4 Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Drill for Oil and Gas Extraction Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”