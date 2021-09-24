Water Cooled Chillers Market 2021| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2027 | Johnson Controls – Hitachi, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Mitsubshi

“

The report titled Global Water Cooled Chillers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Cooled Chillers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Cooled Chillers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Cooled Chillers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Cooled Chillers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Cooled Chillers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Cooled Chillers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Cooled Chillers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Cooled Chillers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Cooled Chillers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Cooled Chillers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Cooled Chillers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Johnson Controls – Hitachi, Trane (Ingersoll-Rand), Mitsubshi, Carrier, Daikin, LG Electronics, TICA, DunAn, Dunham-Bush, Bosch, Lennox, Parker Hannifin, Smardt Chiller Group, Tsing Hua Tongfang, Kingair

Market Segmentation by Product:

Centrifugal Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Screw Chillers

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Industrial



The Water Cooled Chillers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Cooled Chillers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Cooled Chillers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Cooled Chillers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Cooled Chillers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Cooled Chillers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Cooled Chillers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Cooled Chillers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Cooled Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Centrifugal Chillers

1.2.3 Scroll Chillers

1.2.4 Screw Chillers

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Production

2.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan

3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Cooled Chillers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Water Cooled Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Cooled Chillers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Water Cooled Chillers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Water Cooled Chillers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls – Hitachi

12.1.1 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.1.5 Johnson Controls – Hitachi Recent Developments

12.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

12.2.1 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Overview

12.2.3 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.2.5 Trane (Ingersoll-Rand) Recent Developments

12.3 Mitsubshi

12.3.1 Mitsubshi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubshi Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubshi Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubshi Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.3.5 Mitsubshi Recent Developments

12.4 Carrier

12.4.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.4.2 Carrier Overview

12.4.3 Carrier Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Carrier Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.4.5 Carrier Recent Developments

12.5 Daikin

12.5.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.5.2 Daikin Overview

12.5.3 Daikin Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Daikin Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.5.5 Daikin Recent Developments

12.6 LG Electronics

12.6.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 LG Electronics Overview

12.6.3 LG Electronics Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 LG Electronics Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.6.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments

12.7 TICA

12.7.1 TICA Corporation Information

12.7.2 TICA Overview

12.7.3 TICA Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TICA Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.7.5 TICA Recent Developments

12.8 DunAn

12.8.1 DunAn Corporation Information

12.8.2 DunAn Overview

12.8.3 DunAn Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DunAn Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.8.5 DunAn Recent Developments

12.9 Dunham-Bush

12.9.1 Dunham-Bush Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dunham-Bush Overview

12.9.3 Dunham-Bush Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dunham-Bush Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.9.5 Dunham-Bush Recent Developments

12.10 Bosch

12.10.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bosch Overview

12.10.3 Bosch Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bosch Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.10.5 Bosch Recent Developments

12.11 Lennox

12.11.1 Lennox Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lennox Overview

12.11.3 Lennox Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lennox Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.11.5 Lennox Recent Developments

12.12 Parker Hannifin

12.12.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Parker Hannifin Overview

12.12.3 Parker Hannifin Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Parker Hannifin Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.12.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

12.13 Smardt Chiller Group

12.13.1 Smardt Chiller Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smardt Chiller Group Overview

12.13.3 Smardt Chiller Group Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Smardt Chiller Group Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.13.5 Smardt Chiller Group Recent Developments

12.14 Tsing Hua Tongfang

12.14.1 Tsing Hua Tongfang Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tsing Hua Tongfang Overview

12.14.3 Tsing Hua Tongfang Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Tsing Hua Tongfang Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.14.5 Tsing Hua Tongfang Recent Developments

12.15 Kingair

12.15.1 Kingair Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kingair Overview

12.15.3 Kingair Water Cooled Chillers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kingair Water Cooled Chillers Product Description

12.15.5 Kingair Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Water Cooled Chillers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Water Cooled Chillers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Water Cooled Chillers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Water Cooled Chillers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Water Cooled Chillers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Water Cooled Chillers Distributors

13.5 Water Cooled Chillers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Water Cooled Chillers Industry Trends

14.2 Water Cooled Chillers Market Drivers

14.3 Water Cooled Chillers Market Challenges

14.4 Water Cooled Chillers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Water Cooled Chillers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”