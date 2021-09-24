Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi

“

The report titled Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi, Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, Reliance Industries, Sheng Hong Group, Hengli Group, Billion Industrial, Rongsheng Petrochemical, Sanfangxiang Group, Sinopec Yizheng, Since CR Chemicals, JBF, Octal, NanYa, Wankai New Materials, Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea, SABIC, NEO GROUP, Lotte Chemical, Toray, KoKsan, Sibur (Polief), Advansa

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bottle Grade PET

Fiber Grade PET

Film Grade PET



Market Segmentation by Application:

Clothing Fabric

Technical Textiles

Bottle Packaging Container

Automotive Decoration

Electronics & Electrical

Building and Construction

Others



The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bottle Grade PET

1.2.3 Fiber Grade PET

1.2.4 Film Grade PET

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clothing Fabric

1.3.3 Technical Textiles

1.3.4 Bottle Packaging Container

1.3.5 Automotive Decoration

1.3.6 Electronics & Electrical

1.3.7 Building and Construction

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia

2.9 India

2.10 Mid East

2.11 South Korea

2.12 Taiwan

3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Tongkun Group

12.1.1 Tongkun Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tongkun Group Overview

12.1.3 Tongkun Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Tongkun Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.1.5 Tongkun Group Recent Developments

12.2 Xin Feng Ming Group

12.2.1 Xin Feng Ming Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xin Feng Ming Group Overview

12.2.3 Xin Feng Ming Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xin Feng Ming Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.2.5 Xin Feng Ming Group Recent Developments

12.3 Zhejiang Hengyi

12.3.1 Zhejiang Hengyi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Zhejiang Hengyi Overview

12.3.3 Zhejiang Hengyi Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Zhejiang Hengyi Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.3.5 Zhejiang Hengyi Recent Developments

12.4 Indorama Ventures

12.4.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.4.2 Indorama Ventures Overview

12.4.3 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Indorama Ventures Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.4.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments

12.5 Alpek

12.5.1 Alpek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alpek Overview

12.5.3 Alpek Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Alpek Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.5.5 Alpek Recent Developments

12.6 FENC

12.6.1 FENC Corporation Information

12.6.2 FENC Overview

12.6.3 FENC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 FENC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.6.5 FENC Recent Developments

12.7 Reliance Industries

12.7.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.7.3 Reliance Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Reliance Industries Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.8 Sheng Hong Group

12.8.1 Sheng Hong Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sheng Hong Group Overview

12.8.3 Sheng Hong Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sheng Hong Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.8.5 Sheng Hong Group Recent Developments

12.9 Hengli Group

12.9.1 Hengli Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hengli Group Overview

12.9.3 Hengli Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hengli Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.9.5 Hengli Group Recent Developments

12.10 Billion Industrial

12.10.1 Billion Industrial Corporation Information

12.10.2 Billion Industrial Overview

12.10.3 Billion Industrial Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Billion Industrial Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.10.5 Billion Industrial Recent Developments

12.11 Rongsheng Petrochemical

12.11.1 Rongsheng Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Rongsheng Petrochemical Overview

12.11.3 Rongsheng Petrochemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Rongsheng Petrochemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.11.5 Rongsheng Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.12 Sanfangxiang Group

12.12.1 Sanfangxiang Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sanfangxiang Group Overview

12.12.3 Sanfangxiang Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sanfangxiang Group Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.12.5 Sanfangxiang Group Recent Developments

12.13 Sinopec Yizheng

12.13.1 Sinopec Yizheng Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinopec Yizheng Overview

12.13.3 Sinopec Yizheng Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinopec Yizheng Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.13.5 Sinopec Yizheng Recent Developments

12.14 Since CR Chemicals

12.14.1 Since CR Chemicals Corporation Information

12.14.2 Since CR Chemicals Overview

12.14.3 Since CR Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Since CR Chemicals Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.14.5 Since CR Chemicals Recent Developments

12.15 JBF

12.15.1 JBF Corporation Information

12.15.2 JBF Overview

12.15.3 JBF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 JBF Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.15.5 JBF Recent Developments

12.16 Octal

12.16.1 Octal Corporation Information

12.16.2 Octal Overview

12.16.3 Octal Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Octal Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.16.5 Octal Recent Developments

12.17 NanYa

12.17.1 NanYa Corporation Information

12.17.2 NanYa Overview

12.17.3 NanYa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 NanYa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.17.5 NanYa Recent Developments

12.18 Wankai New Materials

12.18.1 Wankai New Materials Corporation Information

12.18.2 Wankai New Materials Overview

12.18.3 Wankai New Materials Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Wankai New Materials Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.18.5 Wankai New Materials Recent Developments

12.19 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

12.19.1 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Overview

12.19.3 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.19.5 Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Recent Developments

12.20 SABIC

12.20.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.20.2 SABIC Overview

12.20.3 SABIC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 SABIC Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.20.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.21 NEO GROUP

12.21.1 NEO GROUP Corporation Information

12.21.2 NEO GROUP Overview

12.21.3 NEO GROUP Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 NEO GROUP Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.21.5 NEO GROUP Recent Developments

12.22 Lotte Chemical

12.22.1 Lotte Chemical Corporation Information

12.22.2 Lotte Chemical Overview

12.22.3 Lotte Chemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Lotte Chemical Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.22.5 Lotte Chemical Recent Developments

12.23 Toray

12.23.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.23.2 Toray Overview

12.23.3 Toray Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Toray Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.23.5 Toray Recent Developments

12.24 KoKsan

12.24.1 KoKsan Corporation Information

12.24.2 KoKsan Overview

12.24.3 KoKsan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 KoKsan Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.24.5 KoKsan Recent Developments

12.25 Sibur (Polief)

12.25.1 Sibur (Polief) Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sibur (Polief) Overview

12.25.3 Sibur (Polief) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Sibur (Polief) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.25.5 Sibur (Polief) Recent Developments

12.26 Advansa

12.26.1 Advansa Corporation Information

12.26.2 Advansa Overview

12.26.3 Advansa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Advansa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Product Description

12.26.5 Advansa Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Distributors

13.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry Trends

14.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Drivers

14.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Challenges

14.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

