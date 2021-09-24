Paper Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape and its Industry Growth Prospect By 2027

Paper Chemicals Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global paper chemicals market are AkzoNobel, Ashland, BASF, Buckman Laboratories, Chemisphere Paper Technologies, Clariant, ERCO Worldwide, Evonik Industries, Imerys, Kemira, Nalco, Novozymes, SNF Floerger, Solvay, The Dow Chemical Company and others. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for packaging papers, as paper chemicals are used for modifying properties of papers, is driving the market growth. Also, the increasing penetration of paper based packaging in food and beverage industry is further pushing the market growth. However, limited usage of white papers because of digitalization could impede the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global paper chemicals market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-user. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Type

Functional Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Process Chemicals

By End-User

Building & Construction

Labelling

Packaging

Writing & Printing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers paper chemicals market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global paper chemicals market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

