Augmented Reality in Automotive Market 2021 |Global Size, Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast Research Report 2028

According to the report, Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive market size is projected to reach USD 14.44 Billion exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% by 2028. The Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Industry was valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2018. The global augmented reality in automotive market is set to gain traction from the increasing evolution of the sector. Hence, companies are nowadays trying to develop self-driving and semi-autonomous vehicles. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), for instance, declared that around 75% of the cars running on roads will be autonomous by 2040.

North America Stood at USD 1.53 Billion in 2020: Fortune Business Insights

Geographically, North America procured USD 1.53 billion in terms of revenue in 2020 and remained in the dominant position. This growth is attributable to the rising sales of passenger vehicles and the presence of reputed companies providing augmented reality in the region. The Edison Electric Institute (eei.org), for instance, stated that sales of electric vehicles reached 81% in 2018 compared to 2017 in the U.S. alone. In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, the surging investments by private and government agencies in the development of start-up companies providing augmented reality in automotive sector, would aid growth.

Renowned players in the augmented reality in automotive industry:

Continental AG

Volkswagen AG

Daimler AG

BMW Group

Panasonic Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar Cars

WayRay

Audi AG

Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market Segmentation:

By Function:

Standard AR HUD

AR HUD Based Navigation

By Sensor Technology:

Radar

LiDAR

CCD/CMOS Image Sensor

By Display Technology:

TFT-LCD and Other Advanced Technologies

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle and Others

By Level of Autonomous Driving:

Conventional

Semi-Autonomous

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa

