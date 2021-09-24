Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Research Report with COVID-19 Impact, Top Key Players – Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, INEOS, LG Chem, LCY Chemical, CNPC, Shandong Dadi, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Tokuyama, Deepak Fertilisers, Mitsui Chemicals, Isu Chemical

Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) in global, including the following market information:, Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kiloton), Global top five Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market was valued at 2490.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2788.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton), Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Electronic Grade IPA, Pharmaceutical Grade IPA, Cosmetic Grade IPA, Industrial Grade IPA

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton), Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Industrial Solvents, Chemical Intermediate, Personal Care and Household Cleaning Products, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton), Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kiloton), Key companies Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, INEOS, LG Chem, LCY Chemical, CNPC, Shandong Dadi, Zhejiang Xinhua Chemical, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, Tokuyama, Deepak Fertilisers, Mitsui Chemicals, Isu Chemical,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

Chapter Two: Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Overall Market Size

Chapter Three: Company Landscape

Chapter Four: Sights by Product

Chapter Five: Sights by Application

Chapter Six: Sights by Region

Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

Chapter Eight: Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Analysis

8.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

8.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market

8.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production by Region

Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.2 Market Drivers

9.3 Market Restraints

Chapter Ten: Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Supply Chain Analysis

10.1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Value Chain

10.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Upstream Market

10.3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Downstream and Clients

10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

10.4.1 Marketing Channels

10.4.2 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Distributors and Sales Agents in Global

Chapter Eleven: Conclusion

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Note

12.2 Examples of Clients

12.3 Disclaimer

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) in Global Market

Table 2. Top Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales by Companies, (Kiloton), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price (2016-2021) & (US$/Ton)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales (Kiloton), 2022-2027

Table 21. By Region Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 22. By Region – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Region – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Sales (Kiloton), 2016-2021 continued…

