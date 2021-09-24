Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC

“

The report titled Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Goudsmit Magnetics, Daido Electronics, BOMATEC, Bunting, Magnequench, Mate, Yunsheng, Zhong Ke San Huan, Sintex

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Compaction Molding



Market Segmentation by Application:

Synchronous Motors

Stepper Motors

Steering Control Motors

Actuators

Magnetic Bearings

Other



The Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Injection Molding

1.2.3 Extrusion Molding

1.2.4 Compaction Molding

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Synchronous Motors

1.3.3 Stepper Motors

1.3.4 Steering Control Motors

1.3.5 Actuators

1.3.6 Magnetic Bearings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Goudsmit Magnetics

12.1.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Corporation Information

12.1.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.1.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Recent Development

12.2 Daido Electronics

12.2.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daido Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.2.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

12.3 BOMATEC

12.3.1 BOMATEC Corporation Information

12.3.2 BOMATEC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BOMATEC Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.3.5 BOMATEC Recent Development

12.4 Bunting

12.4.1 Bunting Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bunting Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Bunting Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.4.5 Bunting Recent Development

12.5 Magnequench

12.5.1 Magnequench Corporation Information

12.5.2 Magnequench Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Magnequench Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.5.5 Magnequench Recent Development

12.6 Mate

12.6.1 Mate Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mate Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mate Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.6.5 Mate Recent Development

12.7 Yunsheng

12.7.1 Yunsheng Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunsheng Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yunsheng Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.7.5 Yunsheng Recent Development

12.8 Zhong Ke San Huan

12.8.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.8.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

12.9 Sintex

12.9.1 Sintex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sintex Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sintex Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.9.5 Sintex Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Industry Trends

13.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Drivers

13.3 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Challenges

13.4 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Bonded NdFeB Magnets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”