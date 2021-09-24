Global Piling Rigs Market Research with COVID-19 – XCMG, SANY, Liebherr, Soilmec S.p.A., ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag), Bauer, Junttan Oy, Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs, Mait, Casagrande S.p.A., TYSIM, Fangyuan

“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Piling Rigs Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piling Rigs in global, including the following market information:, Global Piling Rigs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Piling Rigs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units), Global top five Piling Rigs companies in 2020 (%)

The global Piling Rigs market was valued at 1389.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1632.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Piling Rigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Piling Rigs Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units), Global Piling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Small-Sized-Torque is Less than 150 kN m, Middle-Sized-Torque is around 150-250 kN m, Large-Sized-Torque is below 250 kN m

Global Piling Rigs Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units), Global Piling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Municipal Construction, Expressway & Bridge, Industrial & Civil Buildings, Water Conservancy Project, Others

Global Piling Rigs Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units), Global Piling Rigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Piling Rigs revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Piling Rigs revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Piling Rigs sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units), Key companies Piling Rigs sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, XCMG, SANY, Liebherr, Soilmec S.p.A., ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag), Bauer, Junttan Oy, Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs, Mait, Casagrande S.p.A., TYSIM, Fangyuan,

