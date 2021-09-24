Global In-Wheel Motors Market By 2028 – Recent Activities, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Trends

This market report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. The study encompasses market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Under market overview section, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in this report which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. This report provides clients with the information on their business scenario which helps to stay ahead of the competition in today’s speedily revolutionizing business environment.

The In-Wheel Motors market size is valued at USD 6,464.48 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 32.85% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on in-wheel motors market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The in-wheel motors are largely engaged in providing different torques to different wheels resulting in noticeably improved handling and constancy during high speeds. In-wheel motors also help in increasing the overall competence of the vehicle by approx.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the major competitors operating in the In-Wheel Motors market are: Protean, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd., ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works, NTN Corporation, e-Traction B.V., DANA TM4 INC., ECOMOVE, NSK Ltd., TAJIMA MOTOR CORPORATION, YASA Limited, Schaeffler India Limited, Tesla,

and Volkswagen among other domestic and global players.

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request.

Global In-Wheel Motors Market Scope and Market Size

The in-wheel motors market is segmented on the basis of components, cooling type, motor type, power output, propulsion type and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The in-wheel motors market is segmented on the basis of components into suspension, rotor and stator, wheel bearings and regenerative braking system.

Based on cooling type, the in-wheel motors market is segmented into air cooling and liquid cooling.

On the basis of motor type, the in-wheel motors market is segmented into axial flux motor and radial flux motor.

Based on power output, the in-wheel motors market is segmented into up to 60 kW, 60-90 kW and above 90 kW.

On the basis of propulsion type, the in-wheel motors market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Based on vehicle type, the in-wheel motors market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicle.

Global In-Wheel Motors Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the In-Wheel Motors market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of In-Wheel Motors market, which includes global GDP growth rate, new projects across the verticals, various end-use industries growth rate. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on In-Wheel Motors market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

Global In-Wheel Motors Market, By Components (Suspension, Rotor and Stator, Wheel Bearings, Regenerative Braking System), Cooling Type (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling), Motor Type (Axial Flux Motor, Radial Flux Motor), Power Output (Up to 60 KW, 60-90 KW, Above 90 KW), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

In-Wheel Motors Geographic Market Analysis:

The latest business intelligence report analyses the In-Wheel Motors market in terms of market reach and customer base in key geographic market regions. The In-Wheel Motors market can be geographically divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This section of the report provides an accurate assessment of the In-Wheel Motors market presence in the major regions. It defines the market share, market size, sales, distribution network and distribution channels for each regional segment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in In-Wheel Motors Market

8 Global In-Wheel Motors Market, By Service

9 In-Wheel Motors Market, By Deployment Type

10 In-Wheel Motors Market, By Organization Size

11 In-Wheel Motors Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

