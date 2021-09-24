Latest Business Intelligence Solution for the Body Composition Analyzers Market | Major Key Players – GE, COSMED, OMRON, Bodystat, Hologic | Foreseen Till 2026

Overview of the Global Body Composition Analyzers Market:

The Global Body Composition Analyzers Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Body Composition is basically the ratio of lean muscle mass, water and fat mass which is present in the body. Body composition analyzers are a kind of diagnostic device which is used for the diagnosis of segmental and full body composition. These devices are used to measure minerals, protein, body water and fat content. The devices are also used to analyze various body parameters like fat and fat free content, muscle mass, water percentage, lean mass, total body water among others.

Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into bio impedance analyzers (BIA), skinfold caliper, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography (ADP), others.

Based on the Compartment Model Type, the market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model.

Based on the End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, health fitness club, academy, others.

Major Key Players:

COSMED srl GENERAL ELECTRIC OMRON Corporation Tanita Bodystat RJL SYSTEMS Inc Hologic Inc Maltron International Ltd InBody CO SELVAS Healthcare, Inc Beurer LAICA S.p.A AKERN SRL ImpediMed

