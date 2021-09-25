Global EMCCD & CCD Cameras Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

CCD (Charged Coupled Device), CCDs are sensors used in digital cameras and video cameras to record still and moving images.

Electron-multiplying CCD (EMCCD) technology, is designed to beat down the intrinsic electronic noise of the readout process, which is comparable to a signal of a few photons per exposure. In this way, EMCCD cameras address the challenges of most low light imaging. They also support faster frame acquisition rates than their CCD counterparts, making them highly suitable for live imaging. Better still, EMCCD cameras can offer ultimate sensitivity for the observation of the darkest scenes by becoming wide-field real-time photon-counting imaging devices.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Starlight Xpress

Nuvation Engineering

Nüvü Camēras

Teledyne (Princeton/Photometrics/QImaging)

PCO AG

Raptor Photonics

Mightex Systems

Andor

Thorlabs

Defense vision systems

Imperx

LOT-QuantumDesign

Lumintek (Photek Limited)

NeutronOptics

Photonic Science

HORIBA Scientific

Atik Cameras

QHYCCD

EMSIS GmbH

SK-advanced

MIRUC OPTICAL CO.,LTD.

Stanford Computer Optics

Hamamatsu Photonics Market by Type:

EMCCD

CCD Cameras Market by Application:

Laboratory

Industrial

Detection

Astronomy

Military