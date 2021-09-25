Flame Retardant Fabric Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

Flame Retardant Fabric Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the flame retardant fabric market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co, Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., Teijin Aramid BV, and Toyobo. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The prime factor causing market growth is rapid industrialization and increasing focus on safety resulting in increasing adoption of flame retardant fabric. The flame retardant fabric market is expected to have promising growth opportunities due to accelerated demand for such fabrics in the electrical industry to reduce the flammability of semiconductors. Government rules and regulations make flame retardant fabric mandatory in the chemical and oil & natural gas industry. The risk of fire-related accidents is relatively high, and stringent regulations related to workplace safety will bring new growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, improvement in flame retardants, for instance, polymeric materials, is fueling its demand in the electronics industry, thereby contributing to the growth of flame retardant fabric. On the other hand, flame retardant compounds used in the fabric may affect health and the environment as they contain certain harmful chemicals that release carbon dioxide and hydrogen cyanide when it gets ignited. In addition, poor breathability and the high cost of manufacturing may restrict the growth of the flame retardant fabric market.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry's structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of flame retardant fabric.

Market Segmentation

This section of the flame retardant fabric market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Application

Apparel

Non-Apparel

By End-Use Industry

Industrial

Defense & Public Safety Services

Transport

Railway

Aerospace

Marine

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Flame Retardant Fabric market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

