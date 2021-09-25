Commercial Water Heater Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

Commercial Water Heater Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the commercial water heater market include A.O Smith, Bradford white Corpration, Whirlpool Corporation, Bosch Thermotechnology, Ferroli, State water heaters, Rinnai Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing, Noritz Corporation, Ariston Thermo, and Haier Electronics. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing investment in the commercial sector for development and expansion is the key factor fuelling the demand for the commercial water heater. Increasing requirements for hot water across hospitals, hotels, shopping complexes, and others will positively impact market demand. Rapid infrastructure expansion along with building developments will further expand the market. Key players investing in research and development activities, integrating new technologies, and coming up with modern commercial water heater that suits the requirements of the consumers will stimulate market growth. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market due to supply shortages caused due to restrictions and lockdown imposed by various governments.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Electric

Oil

Gas

Solar

Hybrid

Heat Pump

Others

By Rated Capacity

Up To 10Kw

10‒50Kw

50‒150Kw

150‒300Kw

Above 300Kw

By Liter

Below 500 Liters

500‒1,000 Liters

1,000‒3,000 Liters

3,000‒4,000 Liters

Above 4,000 Liters

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Commercial Water Heater market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

