Milk Protein Hydrolysate Market 2020 Size, Dynamics & Forecast Report to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the milk protein hydrolysate market include Kerry Ingredients, Fonterra, Glanbia, Friesl and Campina DMV B.V., Fonterra, and Meiji Holdings. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The milk protein hydrolysate market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by accelerated demand for infant nutrition and sports nutrition products and various health benefits offered by milk protein hydrolysate. These include ease of absorption, high digestibility, blood glucose control, anti-cancer properties, and bone and muscle health maintenance. Growing consumer awareness regarding a healthy and balanced diet is expected to boost the milk protein hydrolysate market. Wide usage of enzymatic hydrolysis technology for recovery and modification of protein to improve its functional properties such as foaming capacity, emulsification, and digestibility is expected to impact the milk protein hydrolysate market positively. Furthermore, the availability of milk protein hydrolysate in power form will augment its demand owing to ease of use and absorption. It is easy to consume as it can be mixed with liquids and it is easily digested and absorbed by the body relative to pills. In addition, it is high in specific vitamins and minerals but low in calories. However, factors like high price and adverse effects such as stomach aches if consumed in excess quantity may hamper the growth of the milk protein hydrolysate market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of milk protein hydrolysate. The growth and trends of Milk Protein Hydrolysate Industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the milk protein hydrolysate market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Product

Whey

Casein

By Form

Powder

Paste

By Technology

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

By Application

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Milk Protein Hydrolysate market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

