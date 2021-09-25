Acoustic Camera Market 2020 Major Key Players and Industry Analysis Till 2027

Acoustic Camera Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the acoustic camera market include GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, ZIEGLER-Instruments, Microflown, and Polytec GmbH. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increasing automation in various industrial sectors and the increasing need to maintain machines and equipment to ensure productivity and safety is steering demand for acoustic camera. Acoustic cameras can identify faults in equipment by locating sound frequencies and prevent leakage and equipment failure. Another key factor driving market is the rapid growth of the automotive industry. Acoustic cameras are an essential part of the automotive industry as it is used to identify noise source and reduce BSR (buzz, squeak, and rattle) sounds. The introduction of novel variants such as audio and video acoustic cameras used for traffic control and identifying vehicles violating permitted noise limits will create new growth opportunities. Moreover, acoustic cameras are widely being used in advanced NDT (non-destructive testing) equipment. This factor will positively impact market. The growing use of acoustic cameras, particularly in the oil, gas, and power generation sectors, will spur demand. Furthermore, strict noise pollution rule laid by the government is expected to boost demand for acoustic cameras, thereby contributing to market growth. On the other hand, the high price of manufacturing and maintenance and new entrants facing stiff competition owing to mergers and acquisitions among established market players may limit the growth of the acoustic camera market during the forecast timeline.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of acoustic camera. The growth and trends of acoustic camera industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the acoustic camera market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Array Type

2D

3D

By Measurement Type

Far Field

Near Field

By Application

Noise Source Detection

Leak Detection

Others

By End Use

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Acoustic Camera market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

