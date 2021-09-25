Animal Feed Additives Market | Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Business Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Animal Feed Additives Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the animal feed additives market include BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., Addcon Group, Aliphos Belgium S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Phibro Animal Health Corporation.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Animal feed additives consumption will spur worldwide with a surge in meat product demand, growing concerns over meat quality, and rising safety issues with the outbreak of livestock diseases. Share of meat-eaters is propelling due to high inclination towards protein-rich food, changing eating habits, and widening popularity of dishes offered. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers about the benefits and the crucial role of feed additives to boost the overall health and performance of the animal also encourages growth. Key players are launching new products with unique formulation and standardized active ingredients to ensure a consistent response, creating new attributes for market growth. However, raw material price fluctuation and low awareness among farmers in some regions are hampering the market growth.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of animal feed additives . The growth and trends of animal feed additives industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Animal Feed Additives market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Product

Antibiotics

Vitamins (Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Other)

Antioxidants

Amino Acids (Tryptophan, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Others)

Feed Enzymes (Phytase, Non-starch Polysaccharides & Others)

Feed Acidifiers

Others

By Livestock

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the animal feed additives market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

