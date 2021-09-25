SOC-as-a-Service Market 2020 Size, Growth Factors & Forecast Report to 2027

SOC-as-a-Service Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the soc-as-a-service market include Capgemini, Cisco Systems Inc., Secureworks Inc., Raytheon, Netmagic Solutions, Dark Matters Inc., Digital Guardian, Fortinet, Alertlogic, Rapid7 and others. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions across SMEs across the globe. In addition, the increasing demand for network security, cryptanalysis, and malware reverse engineering to inspect network incidence are some of the prominent factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of knowledge of many security operations is the primary factor restraining the growth of the market. Technologies involving artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning for cybersecurity have boosted the SOC as a service market growth over the forecast period.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of soc-as-a-service . The growth and trends of soc-as-a-service industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the SOC-as-a-Service market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Service Type

Prevention Service

Detection Service

Incident Response Service

Others

By Application

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Others

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the soc-as-a-service market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

