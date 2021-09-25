Extension Board Market 2020 Major Key Players and Industry Analysis Till 2027

Extension Board Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the extension board market include Legrand SA, Philips, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Wenzhou Chmag Electrical Co Ltd., Mennekes Elecktrotechnik Gmbh, Scame Group, Amphenol Corporation, and Eaton Corp.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising use of multiple electric appliances in modern households will be the primary stimulant for the extension board market. The greater functionality and mobility offered by these extension cords will expand the growth of this market in commercial facilities like offices, malls, etc. The facility to connect many devices at once and get many activities done simultaneously will benefit the growth of this market among millennials. The extensive adoption of online shopping by the urban community will further propel market growth. Availability of extension boards with energy-saving features that can switch off the board if the connected appliances go into standby mode and Wi-Fi capabilities will be a market booster. The stringent government regulations regarding the safety standards of these cords will hurt market growth.

The research report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Extension Board market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Plug Point

2 Plug Point

3 Plug Point

4 Plug Point

5 Plug Point

By Power Rate

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the extension board market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

