Extended Reality Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Extended Reality Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the extended reality market include Augray Ltd., HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., SoftServe Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., SphereGen Technologies, and VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is the significant factor that drives the extended reality market across the glob e. In addition, a rise in the adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in many diverse industries such as education, entertainment, and healthcare also boosts the market growth. Moreover, the use of extended reality technology in the healthcare sector reduces costs, and improving outcomes for individuals without taking risking, propels the demand. However, the lack of infrastructure and interoperability issues of immersive 3D graphics are some of the hindering factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Contrarily, investments and advancements in technologies across many industry verticals such as media & entertainment, marketing, manufacturing, and IT are foreseen to create growth opportunities for the extended reality market in the coming years.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of extended reality . The growth and trends of extended reality industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Extended Reality market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Technology

AR Technology

VR Technology

MR Technology

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Device Type

AR Devices

VR Devices

MR Devices

By Application

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise (Manufacturing)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the extended reality market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

