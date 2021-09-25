Global DNA Polymerase Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

DNA Polymerase Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the dna polymerase market include Novus, Excell Bio, Biomiga, Stratagene, SYGNIS, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Finnzymes, Cyagen, Tiangen, Genetimes and others. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The DNA polymerase market demand has increased over the past few decades due to its use in industries such as biopharma, forensic science, diagnostic centers, research centers etc. In addition, with in the increasing incidences of cancer, neurological disorders, genetic mutation and chronic diseases a high growth is anticipated in the this market. As per WHO, the number of deaths due to cancer is expected to increase by close to 70% over the decade. Also,the rising number of recombinant medicines used in treating chronic diseases will boost the market growth of DNA polymerase. Rising incidents of crimes across the globe is also expected to lead to higher usage of DNA polymerase in forensic science. High cost, ethical issues, and stringent regulatory approvals may impact the market growth under the study period.

Market Segmentation

By Cell Type

Prokaryotes

Eukaryotes

By Therapeutic Application

Cancer

Neuro-Generative Diseases

Genetic Disorders

By Reagents

Antibodies

Primers

Buffers

Other

By End Users

Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Forensic laboratories

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the dna polymerase market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

