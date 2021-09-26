Helideck Monitoring Systems Market Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2028

The global helideck monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 283.7 million by 2028. The increasing utilization of electric propulsion owing to its user-friendliness, faster, reliable, and highly efficient operational benefits will have a tremendous impact on the market, mentioned in a report, titled “Helideck Monitoring System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vertical (Marine, Oil & Gas), System (Hardware (Wind, GPS Sensors, Motion, Meteorology), Software), Application (Commercial, Defense), End-Use (OEMs, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 200.3 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.37% between 2021 to 2028.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/helideck-monitoring-systems-hms-market-103537

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Helideck Monitoring System Market are:

ABB (Switzerland)

ASB Systems PVT LTD. (India)

Automasjon & Data AS (Norway)

Fugro (The Netherlands)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

Miros Group (Norway)

Observator Group (The Netherlands)

RH Marine (The Netherlands)

ShoreConnection International AS (Norway)

SMC (The U.S.)

Vaisala (Finland)

Market Driver :

Increasing Use of Vessels to Fuel Demand

The growing investments in naval projects are expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing utilization of offshore vessels and rigs will demand helideck monitoring systems, in turn, aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, the system provides real-time information to helicopter pilots that can help during potential hazards in offshore operations. Besides, strict safety regulations regarding accidents have led to high demand for such systems, therefore accelerating the growth of the market. However, the cybersecurity concerns about the safety and security of ships and vessels can consequently hamper the growth of the market.

Massive Loss incurred by Oil and Gas Industry during COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus has disrupted the production, transportation, and distribution in the oil and gas industry. Helicopter OEMs are expected to deliver 25% less helicopter due to disrupted supply chains, production halt, and financial crisis. The massive loss suffered by the OEMs will subsequently lead to reduced contracts and investments in the industry. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that global liquid fuel production averaged 91.8 million b/d, which was in the second quarter of 2020 down 8.6 million b/d year over year.

Regional Analysis :

Procurement of Naval Ships to Aid Growth in North America

The market size in North America stood is expected to lead the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the surging oil and gas industry in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of the highest number of naval ships will further promote growth in the region. The growing expenditure in the defense sector for the procurement of naval ships is expected to stimulate the growth of the market in the region. The market in Europe is predicted to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the existing large number of helicopter fleet in countries such as the U.K, France, Russia, and Germany. The presence of prominent players such as Fugro, Vaisala, Observator Group, RH Marine will foster growth in the region.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/helideck-monitoring-systems-hms-market-103537

Key Reasons to Purchase Helideck Monitoring System (HMS) Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service within the region also as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Helideck Monitoring System (HMS) Industry

The report indicates the region and segment that’s expected to witness the fastest growth

Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the main market players

The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market?

What was the size of the emerging Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the emerging Helideck Monitoring System (HMS) market in 2028?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market?

Global Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Why should you buy this report?

It provides niche insights for the decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

Market size estimation of the Helideck Monitoring System (HMS) Market on a regional and global basis.

A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments.

Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Helideck Monitoring System (HMS) market.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Helideck Monitoring Systems (HMS) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Development :

April 2019: Hensoldt announced the launch of a new flight data recorder for light helicopters. It integrates the latest sensor technology so that it can record flight, audio, and video data. It contains all the sensors for recording data such as temperature, speed, altitude, and direction.

View Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antenna-transducer-and-radome-market-share-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-antenna-transducer-and-radome-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-1673-billion-at-102-cagr-during-forecast-period-says-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-autonomous-aircraft-market-predicted-to-garner-revenue-of-usd-1623-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-2268-from-2020-2027-exclusive-covid-19-impact-analysis-200-pages-report-by-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/helicopter-meteorological-software-market-size-share-research-2020-2030-industry-revenue-1172-million-expected-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-468-in-the-forecast-period-report-by-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-light-weapons-market-predicted-to-garner-revenue-of-usd-1733-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-467-from-2020-2027-exclusive-covid-19-impact-analysis-200-pages-report-by-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automatic-weapons-market-growth-2020-size-industry-overview-key-players-analysis-emerging-opportunities-comprehensive-research-study-competitive-landscape-and-potential-of-industry-from-2020-2027-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/surveillance-radars-market-share-covid-19-impact-analysis-2020-2027-global-surveillance-radars-industry-expected-to-hit-usd-1178-billion-at-821-cagr-during-forecast-period-says-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-electrical-system-market-size-share-research-2020-2027-industry-revenue-2729-billion-expected-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-583-in-the-forecast-period-report-by-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-aircraft-wheel-scanning-system-market-predicted-to-garner-revenue-of-usd-8170-million-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-63-from-2021-2028-exclusive-covid-19-impact-analysis-200-pages-report-by-fortune-business-insightstm-2021-09-26?tesla=y

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]ortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs