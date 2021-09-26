Azimuth Thrusters Market 2020: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027

The global azimuth thrusters market is anticipated to gain traction from the ongoing technological advancement and innovations in the propulsion systems. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Azimuth Thrusters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Less than 1500KW, 1500KW-3500KW, and More than 3500KW), By Drive System (Electric Drive System, Diesel Drive System, and Hydraulic Drive System), By Vessel Type (Naval Ships, Offshore Drilling, Recreational Boats, Offshore Wind Farms (CTVs, SOVs), and Others) By End User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 651.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 559.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.15% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent azimuth thrusters present in the global market. They are as follows:

ABB Marine (Switzerland)

Brunvoll (Norway)

Caterpillar Inc. (The U.S.)

Hydromaster (Netherland)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Jastram (Germany)

Kawasaki (Japan)

KONGSBERG (Norway)

NGC (The U.S.)

SCHOTTEL GROUP (Germany)

Steerprop (Finland)

Thrustmaster (The U.S.)

Veth Propulsion (Netherland)

Voith Turbo (Germany)

Wartsila Corporation (Finland)

Wuxi Ruifeng Marine (China)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Drivers & Restraints

Ability to Enhance Speed of Naval Ships will Skyrocket Demand

Azimuth thrusters are extensively used in marine vessels as they deliver the required thrust in suitable directions. They further provide those ships with better maneuverability, unlike the rudder systems and fixed propellers. They are also used for the ships’ dynamic positioning in order to make them pass smoothly through harsh climatic conditions, such as waves and winds.

Besides, azimuth thrusters are capable of enhancing the speed of naval ships. Hence, they are adopted in icebreakers, workboats, cargo vessels, offshore supply vessels, and tugs. Nowadays, ship owners are using them rapidly to gain high operational reliability. They are also easy to maintain. However, the marine industry has been impacted severely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments in the shipbuilding sector have declined. This factor may hamper the azimuth thrusters market growth in the near future.

Segment

1500KW-3500KW Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Survey & Cargo Vessels Globally

Based on type, the market is segregated into more than 3500KW, 1500kw-3500KW, and 1500KW. Out of these, the 1500KW-3500KW segment is expected to lead throughout the forthcoming years on account of the increasing usage of these thrusters in survey & cargo vessels. Also, the increasing maritime trade is surging the number of cargo vessels worldwide. This factor would also drive growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

Rising Number of Ferries & Fishing Vessels to Favor Growth in North America

In 2019, North America procured USD 103.4 million in terms of azimuth thrusters market share. This growth is attributable to the rising number of cruise ships, fishing vessels, and ferries in this region. Apart from that, the increasing emphasis on fuel consumption would contribute to the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, is set to showcase the fastest growth because of the high demand for medium and small-sized vessels for fishing, transport, and other similar applications in this region. Asia Pacific would exhibit the largest market share owing to the constantly expanding shipbuilding industry in India and China.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Aim to Bag New Orders for Gaining Competitive Edge

The market for azimuth thrusters possesses a large number of reputed companies that are striving to gain a competitive edge by joining hands with other local enterprises. Some of the others are also trying to bag orders for their in-house azimuth thrusters from renowned companies to strengthen their positions.

This Azimuth Thrusters Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Azimuth Thrusters Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Azimuth Thrusters Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Azimuth Thrusters Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Azimuth Thrusters Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Azimuth Thrusters Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Azimuth Thrusters Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Azimuth Thrusters Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Azimuth Thrusters Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Azimuth Thrusters Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Azimuth Thrusters Industry?

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Azimuth Thrusters? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

May 2020: Richardson Devine Marine (RDM) delivered its Incat Crowther design vessel to Sealink Tasmania, a leading ferry owner. SCHOTTEL provided its unique propulsion solutions to an all-aluminium ferry named Nairana.

Richardson Devine Marine (RDM) delivered its Incat Crowther design vessel to Sealink Tasmania, a leading ferry owner. SCHOTTEL provided its unique propulsion solutions to an all-aluminium ferry named Nairana. September 2019: Kongsberg signed an agreement with Damen Shipyards to offer the Kongsberg Maritime solution to the SeaDream Yacht Club cruise line. It is fully integrated and valued at USD 21.5 million.

