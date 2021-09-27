Air Handlers & Coils Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2027 | Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane

“

The report titled Global Air Handlers & Coils Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Handlers & Coils market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Handlers & Coils market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Handlers & Coils market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Handlers & Coils market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Handlers & Coils report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Handlers & Coils report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Handlers & Coils market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Handlers & Coils market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Handlers & Coils market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Handlers & Coils market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Handlers & Coils market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Trane, AL-KO, Carrier, Sinko, TICA, TROX, LG, EUROKLIMAT, Dunhan-Bush, Reznor HVAC, King Air, Munters, Nuaire, Fujitsu

Market Segmentation by Product:

6,000-15,000 CMF

15000-30000 CMF

Above 30000 CMF



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial

Commercial



The Air Handlers & Coils Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Handlers & Coils market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Handlers & Coils market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Handlers & Coils market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Handlers & Coils industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Handlers & Coils market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Handlers & Coils market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Handlers & Coils Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 6,000-15,000 CMF

1.2.3 15000-30000 CMF

1.2.4 Above 30000 CMF

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Air Handlers & Coils Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Air Handlers & Coils Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Handlers & Coils Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Air Handlers & Coils Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Air Handlers & Coils Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Handlers & Coils Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Air Handlers & Coils Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Air Handlers & Coils Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Air Handlers & Coils Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Air Handlers & Coils Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Handlers & Coils Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Air Handlers & Coils Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Air Handlers & Coils Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Air Handlers & Coils Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Air Handlers & Coils Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Air Handlers & Coils Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Air Handlers & Coils Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Air Handlers & Coils Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Air Handlers & Coils Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Air Handlers & Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Handlers & Coils Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Daikin Industries

12.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daikin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Daikin Industries Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Daikin Industries Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.1.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

12.2 Johnson Controls

12.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson Controls Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Johnson Controls Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.3 Trane

12.3.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trane Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trane Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.3.5 Trane Recent Development

12.4 AL-KO

12.4.1 AL-KO Corporation Information

12.4.2 AL-KO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 AL-KO Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AL-KO Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.4.5 AL-KO Recent Development

12.5 Carrier

12.5.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Carrier Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Carrier Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.5.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.6 Sinko

12.6.1 Sinko Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sinko Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sinko Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sinko Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.6.5 Sinko Recent Development

12.7 TICA

12.7.1 TICA Corporation Information

12.7.2 TICA Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TICA Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TICA Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.7.5 TICA Recent Development

12.8 TROX

12.8.1 TROX Corporation Information

12.8.2 TROX Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 TROX Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TROX Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.8.5 TROX Recent Development

12.9 LG

12.9.1 LG Corporation Information

12.9.2 LG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 LG Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LG Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.9.5 LG Recent Development

12.10 EUROKLIMAT

12.10.1 EUROKLIMAT Corporation Information

12.10.2 EUROKLIMAT Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 EUROKLIMAT Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EUROKLIMAT Air Handlers & Coils Products Offered

12.10.5 EUROKLIMAT Recent Development

12.12 Reznor HVAC

12.12.1 Reznor HVAC Corporation Information

12.12.2 Reznor HVAC Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Reznor HVAC Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Reznor HVAC Products Offered

12.12.5 Reznor HVAC Recent Development

12.13 King Air

12.13.1 King Air Corporation Information

12.13.2 King Air Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 King Air Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 King Air Products Offered

12.13.5 King Air Recent Development

12.14 Munters

12.14.1 Munters Corporation Information

12.14.2 Munters Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Munters Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Munters Products Offered

12.14.5 Munters Recent Development

12.15 Nuaire

12.15.1 Nuaire Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nuaire Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Nuaire Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nuaire Products Offered

12.15.5 Nuaire Recent Development

12.16 Fujitsu

12.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fujitsu Air Handlers & Coils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Fujitsu Products Offered

12.16.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Air Handlers & Coils Industry Trends

13.2 Air Handlers & Coils Market Drivers

13.3 Air Handlers & Coils Market Challenges

13.4 Air Handlers & Coils Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Air Handlers & Coils Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

