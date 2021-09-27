Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | Nordion, Isotope JSC (ROSATOM),

“

The report titled Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Americium-241 (Am-241) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Americium-241 (Am-241) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nordion, Isotope JSC (ROSATOM)

Market Segmentation by Product:

High Specific Activity Americium-241

General Americium-241



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Equipment

Industrial

Scientific Research

Others



The Americium-241 (Am-241) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Americium-241 (Am-241) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Americium-241 (Am-241) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Americium-241 (Am-241) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Americium-241 (Am-241) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Specific Activity Americium-241

1.2.3 General Americium-241

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical Equipment

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Scientific Research

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Americium-241 (Am-241) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Americium-241 (Am-241) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Americium-241 (Am-241) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Americium-241 (Am-241) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Americium-241 (Am-241) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Americium-241 (Am-241) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Americium-241 (Am-241) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Americium-241 (Am-241) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Americium-241 (Am-241) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Americium-241 (Am-241) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Americium-241 (Am-241) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Americium-241 (Am-241) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Americium-241 (Am-241) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Americium-241 (Am-241) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Americium-241 (Am-241) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nordion

12.1.1 Nordion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nordion Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nordion Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nordion Americium-241 (Am-241) Products Offered

12.1.5 Nordion Recent Development

12.2 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM)

12.2.1 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM) Americium-241 (Am-241) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM) Americium-241 (Am-241) Products Offered

12.2.5 Isotope JSC (ROSATOM) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Americium-241 (Am-241) Industry Trends

13.2 Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Drivers

13.3 Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Challenges

13.4 Americium-241 (Am-241) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Americium-241 (Am-241) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”