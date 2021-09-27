Global Cleaning Mops Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report, 2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cleaning Mops Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2020-2027. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country markets in detail.

The major players in the cleaning mops market include Nellie's Clean Incorporated, The Libman Company, Premier Mop & Broom, O-Cedar, Rubbermaid Spray Mop, LINKYO Floor Mop, Mopnado Spin Mop, Casabella.com, The 3M Company, and Freudenberg Gala Household Product Private Limited.

Market Dynamics

The global cleaning mops market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Expanding demographics, the growing importance of hygiene & cleaning, rising preferences for fatigue-free and time-saving cleaning tools, and growing disposable income are elements stimulating the global cleaning mops market. Rapid urbanization, expanding the housing sector, increasing penetration of e-commerce paves more demand for cleaning mops. Key players are launching cleaning mops with new material and ergonomic designs, technologically advanced, cost-effective, eco-friendly, and lightweight, high-quality products that require less time for cleaning, and offers an excellent scrubbing action to gain the satisfaction of end-users. However, low penetration in rural areas and the availability of low-priced products hinder the global cleaning mops market.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of cleaning mops. The growth and trends of cleaning mops industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the cleaning mops market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Operation

Powered

Non-powered

By Product Type

Dry Mops

Wet Mops

Mops For pre-moisting

Hot Mops

Syntho-mop

Microfiber Mops

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel (Company Owned Portals, E-commerce Sites)

Offline Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Retail Based Stores)

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Cleaning Mops market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

