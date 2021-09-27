Hair Gel Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2027

Hair Gel Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.
The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hair gel market include L’Oreal, Colgate, Henkel, Bio Ionic, Mandom, Bio Ionic, Unilever Plc., Shiseido, Avon Products, Alberto, and Beauty Elite Group. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.
Market Dynamics
The global hair gel market is anticipated to increase due to the combination of factors, including expanding youth population, changing lifestyle of people, growing disposable income, aggressive marketing by brands, and growing buying power. Increasing adoption of the western lifestyle in the Asia Pacific, expanding product launches, and strengthening distribution networks are other factors that contribute to revenue growth. Increasing penetration of e-commerce and emerging male grooming base is influencing demand worldwide. Key players are focused on bringing products with natural ingredients due to the growing side effects of the synthetic chemical-based gel. However, hair gel has some side effects due to synthetic chemicals that disrupt the original quality of hair, hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By User Type
- Male
- Female
By End User
- Individual
- Salons
- Stylist
- Other
By Hair Type
- Dry
- Oily
- Norma
- Textured
- Straight
- Wavy
- Curly
- Others
By Gel Type
- Natural
- Cruelty-Free
- Alcohol-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Oil-Free
- Fragrance-Free
- Sulfate-Free
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialist Retailers
- Online Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
Regional Analysis
This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the Hair Gel market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.
