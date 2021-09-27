Artificial Stone Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2027

The global Artificial Stone Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the artificial stone market include A.St.A. WORLD-WIDE, Granite and Marble Specialties, Diresco, LG HAUSYS, Quartzforms, Santa Margherita S.p.a, Silestone, Stone Italiana S.p.A., POKARNA, Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The tremendous growth in the construction industry and the ever-increasing demand for cost-effective and durable stones in this sector will be the main drivers for the artificial stone market. The growing popularity of artificial stone due to its low cost, durability, fire and moisture resistance, ease of installation, and decorative qualities will benefit market growth. The artificial stone used in many applications like costume jewelry, abrasives, and cutting tools used in laboratories, pools, saunas, fireplaces, etc., will further enhance the market growth. Increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and durable alternatives to natural stones will be a market booster. The possibility of discoloration of these stones due to continued exposure to undesirable external factors will hamper the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cement Artificial Stone

Polyester Artificial Stone

Composite Artificial Stone

Sintered Artificial Stone

By Application

Construction and Decoration

Furniture

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the artificial stone market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

