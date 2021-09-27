Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

The global peripheral drug-eluting stents market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the rates of tobacco consumption. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market”, Share and Global Trend by Type (Self-Expanding, Balloon Expanding), by Indication (Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” due to an increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, there has been a rise in the rates of obesity and hypertension.

All these factors are responsible for the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market growth during the forecast period.

The report states that peripheral drug-eluting stents possesses certain benefits, namely, improvements in blood circulation, prevention of plaque build-up, and reduction in recovery time. All these factors are also expected to propel the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market in the forthcoming years. But, there are certain chances of getting an allergic reaction due to a particular stent material which may take a toll on a patient’s health. Also, a high risk of infection and expensive nature of stents are projected to hinder the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market sales.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/peripheral-drug-eluting-stents-market-100483

Rising Prevalence of Artery Diseases to Favor Growth in North America

The global peripheral drug-eluting stents market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, North America was leading the global market in 2018. This is because of a rise in the incidence of artery diseases and increasing per capita income that have led to an ever rising demand and adoption for drug drug-eluting stents.

The rate of peripheral disease in this region has increased due to the rise in the prevalence of high cholesterol and blood pressure, combined with diabetes and obesity. Health Metrics and Evaluation found that out of the global obese population, approximately 13.0% belong to the U.S. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in minimally invasive treatment procedures and a highly developed healthcare infrastructure are likely to contribute to the peripheral drug-eluting stents market growth. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific and Europe will witness notable growth of CAGR in the coming years.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, and Other Key Players Aim to Achieve FDA Approvals for Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices, based in the U.S., announced that it has received FDA approval for its Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System in September 2018. The Eluvia stent is developed specifically developed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease and it offers sustained release of the drug paclitaxel for one-year timeframe by utilizing drug-polymer combination. Cook, a family-owned medical device company, headquartered in the U.S., received FDA approval for its new 5 mm diameter version of Zilver PTX. The stent will aid in treating peripheral arterial disease in the superficial femoral artery.

Leading Players operating in the Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Vascular SLU,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Abbott, Stentys SA,

Cook,

Braun Melsungen AG,

L. Gore & Associates,

other prominent market players.

The report covers:

Global Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

A Growing Patient Pool Across the Globe to Drive the Hospital Segment

The report classifies the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market on the bases of type, indication, end user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into balloon expanding, self-expanding, and others. By indication, the market is further grouped into atherosclerosis and deep vein thrombosis. In terms of end user, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgery centres, clinics, hospitals, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment was dominating the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market in the year 2018 and the segment is anticipated to retain its position throughout the forecast period. This will occur because of the large number of patient pool.

Segmentation of the Global Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market

By Type

Self-Expanding

Balloon Expanding

Others

By Indication

Atherosclerosis

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/peripheral-drug-eluting-stents-market-100483

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Size

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Share

Nasopharyngeal Swabs Market Trends

Laryngeal Masks Market Growth

Laryngeal Masks Market Analysis

Laryngeal Masks Market Business Opportunities

Laryngeal Masks Market Key Players