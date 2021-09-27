Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Kuraray, Toray, Teijin

“

The report titled Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Covestro, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group, Asahi Kasei, Duksung, Daewon Chemical, Filwel, Kolon

Market Segmentation by Product:

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU



Market Segmentation by Application:

Balls

Gloves

Others



The Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 Normal PU

1.2.4 Microfiber PU

1.2.5 Ecological function PU

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Balls

1.3.3 Gloves

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kuraray

12.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kuraray Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kuraray Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.2 Toray

12.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Toray Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Toray Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.2.5 Toray Recent Development

12.3 Teijin

12.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Teijin Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Teijin Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.4 Covestro

12.4.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.4.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Covestro Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Covestro Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.4.5 Covestro Recent Development

12.5 Shandong Friendship

12.5.1 Shandong Friendship Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shandong Friendship Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.5.5 Shandong Friendship Recent Development

12.6 Wangkang Group

12.6.1 Wangkang Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wangkang Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.6.5 Wangkang Group Recent Development

12.7 Asahi Kasei

12.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.7.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

12.8 Duksung

12.8.1 Duksung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Duksung Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Duksung Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Duksung Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.8.5 Duksung Recent Development

12.9 Daewon Chemical

12.9.1 Daewon Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Daewon Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Daewon Chemical Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Daewon Chemical Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.9.5 Daewon Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Filwel

12.10.1 Filwel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Filwel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Filwel Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Filwel Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Products Offered

12.10.5 Filwel Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Industry Trends

13.2 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Drivers

13.3 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Challenges

13.4 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic Leather for Sports Goods Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”