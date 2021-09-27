PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems

“

The report titled Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kingspan, Metecno, NCI Building Systems, Assan Panel, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski, Lattonedil, Silex, Marcegaglia, Ruukki

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thickness below 51 mm

Thickness 51 mm-100 mm

Thickness above 100mm



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage



The PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thickness below 51 mm

1.2.3 Thickness 51 mm-100 mm

1.2.4 Thickness above 100mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building Wall

1.3.3 Building Roof

1.3.4 Cold Storage

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kingspan

12.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kingspan PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kingspan PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.1.5 Kingspan Recent Development

12.2 Metecno

12.2.1 Metecno Corporation Information

12.2.2 Metecno Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Metecno PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Metecno PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.2.5 Metecno Recent Development

12.3 NCI Building Systems

12.3.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 NCI Building Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NCI Building Systems PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 NCI Building Systems PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.3.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Development

12.4 Assan Panel

12.4.1 Assan Panel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Assan Panel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Assan Panel PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Assan Panel PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.4.5 Assan Panel Recent Development

12.5 Isopan

12.5.1 Isopan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Isopan Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Isopan PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Isopan PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.5.5 Isopan Recent Development

12.6 ArcelorMittal

12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ArcelorMittal PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ArcelorMittal PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.7 TATA Steel

12.7.1 TATA Steel Corporation Information

12.7.2 TATA Steel Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 TATA Steel PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 TATA Steel PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.7.5 TATA Steel Recent Development

12.8 Romakowski

12.8.1 Romakowski Corporation Information

12.8.2 Romakowski Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Romakowski PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Romakowski PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.8.5 Romakowski Recent Development

12.9 Lattonedil

12.9.1 Lattonedil Corporation Information

12.9.2 Lattonedil Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Lattonedil PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Lattonedil PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.9.5 Lattonedil Recent Development

12.10 Silex

12.10.1 Silex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Silex Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Silex PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Silex PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Products Offered

12.10.5 Silex Recent Development

12.12 Ruukki

12.12.1 Ruukki Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ruukki Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ruukki PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ruukki Products Offered

12.12.5 Ruukki Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Industry Trends

13.2 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Drivers

13.3 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Challenges

13.4 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

