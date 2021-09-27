Internet of Vehicles Market 2021: Size, Industry Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2028

According to the report, Internet of Vehicles market size is projected to reach USD 369.60 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.3% . Internet of Vehicles Market was stood at USD 85.12 billion in 2020. The global internet of vehicles market is set to gain impetus from the rapid inclination of companies towards a cloud-based electrical/electronic (E/E) vehicle architecture because of the on-going developments in the field of 5G network. Qualcomm, for instance, launched the new Car-to-cloud service in 2020. It is capable of supporting on-demand services & features and over-the-air vehicle updates.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted fundings required for testing efforts and research & development activities in the automotive sector. But, it has surged the demand for Wi-Fi, which, in turn, has resulted in various crucial regulatory changes in China and the U.S. In November 2020, for instance, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced its plan to shift towards Cellular V2X (C-V2X) protocols from Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC) for automotive communications. Such significant changes would positively affect the demand for internet of vehicles amid the pandemic.

Rising Cases of Car Crashes Worldwide to Bolster Growth

The rising number of car crashes across the globe is expected to drive the internet of vehicles market growth in the near future. As per Intel’s 2019 study about Automotive & Transportation Policy Principles and the Internet of Things (IoT), in the U.S., more than 90% of car crashes occur because of human errors.

At the same time, approximately 21,700 traffic deaths can be averted and around USD 447 billion can be saved in terms of maintenance cost if at least 90% of vehicles were autonomous worldwide. However, the internet for vehicles is prone to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which may hamper growth.

A list of renowned manufacturers presents in the global market:

NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Intel Corporation (California, US)

IBM Corporation (New York, US)

Apple Inc. (California, US)

Google LLC (California, US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US)

Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, US)

Cloud Your Car (California, US)

Veniam (California, US)

Global Internet of Vehicles Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware,

Software

Service

By Networking Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular

Others

By Communication Type:

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

