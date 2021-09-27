IR Detector Chip Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027| FLIR Systems Inc., Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems

Complete study of the global IR Detector Chip market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IR Detector Chip industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IR Detector Chip production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global IR Detector Chip market include FLIR Systems Inc., Leonardo DRS, BAE Systems, Lynred (former Sofradir), Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dali, L3Harris Technologies，Inc., Semi Conductor Devices (SCD), Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd., North GuangWei, Hamamatsu Photonics, Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC), New Infrared Technologies (NIT) Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global IR Detector Chip industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IR Detector Chip manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IR Detector Chip industry. Global IR Detector Chip Market Segment By Type: Cooled Type

Uncooled Type Global IR Detector Chip Market Segment By Application: Electricity

Medical

Public Security

Transportation

Defense

Aerospace

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IR Detector Chip industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the IR Detector Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IR Detector Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IR Detector Chip market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IR Detector Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IR Detector Chip market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IR Detector Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cooled Type

1.2.3 Uncooled Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electricity

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Public Security

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Defense

1.3.7 Aerospace

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global IR Detector Chip Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global IR Detector Chip, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 IR Detector Chip Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global IR Detector Chip Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global IR Detector Chip Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 IR Detector Chip Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global IR Detector Chip Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top IR Detector Chip Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global IR Detector Chip Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top IR Detector Chip Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key IR Detector Chip Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global IR Detector Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by IR Detector Chip Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global IR Detector Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global IR Detector Chip Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global IR Detector Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 IR Detector Chip Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers IR Detector Chip Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into IR Detector Chip Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 IR Detector Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 IR Detector Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global IR Detector Chip Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 IR Detector Chip Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 IR Detector Chip Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global IR Detector Chip Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global IR Detector Chip Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global IR Detector Chip Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top IR Detector Chip Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top IR Detector Chip Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan IR Detector Chip Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan IR Detector Chip Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan IR Detector Chip Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan IR Detector Chip Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan IR Detector Chip Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan IR Detector Chip Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America IR Detector Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America IR Detector Chip Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America IR Detector Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific IR Detector Chip Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific IR Detector Chip Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific IR Detector Chip Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia 9 Europe

9.1 Europe IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe IR Detector Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe IR Detector Chip Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe IR Detector Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America IR Detector Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America IR Detector Chip Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America IR Detector Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa IR Detector Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa IR Detector Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa IR Detector Chip Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa IR Detector Chip Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 FLIR Systems Inc.

12.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FLIR Systems Inc. IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Leonardo DRS

12.2.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information

12.2.2 Leonardo DRS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Leonardo DRS IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Leonardo DRS IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.2.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Development

12.3 BAE Systems

12.3.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BAE Systems IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BAE Systems IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.3.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.4 Lynred (former Sofradir)

12.4.1 Lynred (former Sofradir) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lynred (former Sofradir) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lynred (former Sofradir) IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lynred (former Sofradir) IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.4.5 Lynred (former Sofradir) Recent Development

12.5 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd.

12.5.1 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd. IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd. IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.5.5 Yantai IRay Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Zhejiang Dali

12.6.1 Zhejiang Dali Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhejiang Dali Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Zhejiang Dali IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Zhejiang Dali IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.6.5 Zhejiang Dali Recent Development

12.7 L3Harris Technologies，Inc.

12.7.1 L3Harris Technologies，Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 L3Harris Technologies，Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 L3Harris Technologies，Inc. IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 L3Harris Technologies，Inc. IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.7.5 L3Harris Technologies，Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

12.8.1 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.8.5 Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) Recent Development

12.9 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.9.5 Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 North GuangWei

12.10.1 North GuangWei Corporation Information

12.10.2 North GuangWei Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 North GuangWei IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 North GuangWei IR Detector Chip Products Offered

12.10.5 North GuangWei Recent Development

12.12 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC)

12.12.1 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC) IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC) Products Offered

12.12.5 Soreq Nuclear Research Center (SNRC) Recent Development

12.13 New Infrared Technologies (NIT)

12.13.1 New Infrared Technologies (NIT) Corporation Information

12.13.2 New Infrared Technologies (NIT) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 New Infrared Technologies (NIT) IR Detector Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 New Infrared Technologies (NIT) Products Offered

12.13.5 New Infrared Technologies (NIT) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 IR Detector Chip Industry Trends

13.2 IR Detector Chip Market Drivers

13.3 IR Detector Chip Market Challenges

13.4 IR Detector Chip Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 IR Detector Chip Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer