Cellular Modem Chipset Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027| ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor

Complete study of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cellular Modem Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market include _, ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cellular Modem Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cellular Modem Chipset industry. Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Type: 5 G Chip

LPWA Chip Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Application: Electronic Consumer Goods

Communication

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cellular Modem Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular Modem Chipset market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 5 G Chip

1.2.3 LPWA Chip

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronic Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cellular Modem Chipset Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cellular Modem Chipset Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Cellular Modem Chipset Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Cellular Modem Chipset Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Cellular Modem Chipset Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Cellular Modem Chipset Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ASR Microelectronics

12.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.1.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development

12.2 EigenComm

12.2.1 EigenComm Corporation Information

12.2.2 EigenComm Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 EigenComm Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.2.5 EigenComm Recent Development

12.3 GCT Semiconductor

12.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GCT Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.3.5 GCT Semiconductor Recent Development

12.4 HiSilicon

12.4.1 HiSilicon Corporation Information

12.4.2 HiSilicon Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HiSilicon Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.4.5 HiSilicon Recent Development

12.5 Intel

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Intel Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.5.5 Intel Recent Development

12.6 MediaTek/Airoha

12.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Corporation Information

12.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 MediaTek/Airoha Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.6.5 MediaTek/Airoha Recent Development

12.7 Nordic Semiconductor

12.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nordic Semiconductor Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.7.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Development

12.8 Nurlink

12.8.1 Nurlink Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nurlink Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nurlink Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.8.5 Nurlink Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm

12.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.9.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Qualcomm Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.10 Realtek (Realsil)

12.10.1 Realtek (Realsil) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Realtek (Realsil) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Realtek (Realsil) Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.10.5 Realtek (Realsil) Recent Development

12.11 ASR Microelectronics

12.11.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.11.2 ASR Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ASR Microelectronics Cellular Modem Chipset Products Offered

12.11.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development

12.12 Semtech

12.12.1 Semtech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Semtech Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Semtech Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Semtech Products Offered

12.12.5 Semtech Recent Development

12.13 Sequans Communications

12.13.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sequans Communications Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sequans Communications Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sequans Communications Products Offered

12.13.5 Sequans Communications Recent Development

12.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)

12.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Products Offered

12.14.5 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Recent Development

12.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)

12.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Products Offered

12.15.5 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Recent Development

12.16 Xinyi Information Technology

12.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Xinyi Information Technology Products Offered

12.16.5 Xinyi Information Technology Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Industry Trends

13.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Drivers

13.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Challenges

13.4 Cellular Modem Chipset Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer