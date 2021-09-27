Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR, Demand among Geriatric Population Expected to Remain High says Fortune Business Insights

Rising demand for novel therapeutics among aging population will enable growth in the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 6273.5 Mn. However, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 10,091 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also classifies the market on the basis of various segments.
According to the report Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in North America was worth US$ 2405.9 Mn in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period 2019-2026. The growth predicted in North America is attribute to its constantly improving healthcare facilities and adoption of recent advances in glaucoma diagnosis, treatment, and medication. These factors also are expected to bode well for the global glaucoma therapeutics market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of glaucoma cases in nations such as China and India is projected to enable growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is anticipated to progress at a relatively high CAGR.
“Public authorities and governments are adoption several initiatives to create awareness about glaucoma and aid in the cure and prevention of glaucoma. This is projected to generate demand in the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.
Key Segmentation
By Drug Class
- Beta Blockers
- Prostaglandins
- Latanoprost
- Bimatoprost
- Travoprost
- Others
- Alpha Adrenergic Agonists
- Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
- Combination Drugs
- Others
By Disease Indication
- Open Angle Glaucoma
- Angle Closure Glaucoma
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Prostaglandins to Remain Dominant among Drug Class Through Forecast Period
In terms of drug class, prostaglandins are the most widely used medication. Additionally, in 2018 the prostaglandins segment was dominating the global glaucoma therapeutics market. The segment accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2018. Prostaglandins are forecast to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. Higher efficiency to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and minimal risk of side effects associated with the drugs are a few factors aiding the expansion of the prostaglandins segment.
