Smart Card in Government Market Research Report, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Growth, Segments, Future Trends and Forecast 2028

Market Scenario

Smart card in government market is expected to reach USD 28,179.49 million by 2028 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart card in government market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The smart card is the type of device used to share and control the information contained in it. It is incorporated into an integrated circuit chip that can be either a basic memory circuit or a memory microprocessor. The smart card, based on RF communication technology, is connected to the host controller via the smart card reader. It offers key features such as reusability, secure transaction and provisions of storing numerous data on a card.

Segmentation:

Smart card in government market on the basis of communication has been segmented as contact smart cards, contactless smart cards, microprocessor-based smart cards, and memory-based smart cards.

Based on component, the smart card in government market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware has been further segmented into smart cards, and smart card readers.

On the basis of application, the smart card in government market has been segmented into identification and authentication, entrance and exit, and other.

Smart card in government has also been segmented on the basis of access into physical, and logical.

The major players covered in the Smart Card in Government market report are:

The major players covered in the smart card in government market report are Thales.; Giesecke+Devrient GmbH; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors.; SAMSUNG; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB.; STMicroelectronics; Ingenico.; Watchdata Co., Ltd.; Rambus; CPI Card Group Inc.; Identiv, Inc.; Kona; Fingerprint Cards AB; Newland Payment Technology; PAX Global Technology Limited.; CardLogix Corporation.; Zwipe AS; Versasec AB.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

